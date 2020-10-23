10 things you need to know today: October 23, 2020

Biden promises commission to study courts

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday said that if elected, he would set up a bipartisan commission to study possible changes to the courts. Republican senators are rushing to approve President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which would increase conservatives' majority to 6-3, and Biden is under pressure from progressives to turn the tables by expanding the high court with two more liberal justices. Biden opposed court packing during the primaries but sidestepped the issue as Republicans pushed for confirming Barrett before Election Day. Biden said he would ask the commission to spend 180 days reviewing the system and "come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system, because it's getting out of whack," Biden told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell in an excerpt released Thursday from a 60 Minutes interview scheduled to be broadcast Sunday. [The New York Times]