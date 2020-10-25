10 things you need to know today: October 25, 2020

Report: Trump told donors it could 'very tough' for GOP to hold Senate

President Trump privately told donors this past Thursday at a fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee, that he isn't sure the Republican Party will maintain its Senate majority after the upcoming election, The Washington Post reports. "I think the Senate is tough actually," Trump apparently said at the event, an attendee told the Post on condition of anonymity. "The Senate is very tough. There are a couple senators I can't really get involved in. I just can't do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can't help some of them. I don't want to help some of them." Instead, the president reportedly said he believes the GOP will "take back the House," although many Republican officials and strategists consider that a long shot. [The Washington Post]