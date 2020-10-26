10 things you need to know today: October 26, 2020

Nearly 60 million Americans have voted early

As of Sunday morning, nearly 60 million Americans had cast their ballots in the presidential election. The U.S. Elections Project, an independent data analysis project by the University of Florida, reports that of the 59,399,395 ballots cast, 39,909,913 are from mail-in voting and 19,489,482 are in-person votes. More than one-third of those votes are from California, Texas, and Florida, the three most populous states. The early votes amount to more than 42 percent of all votes cast in 2016. "People really have bought into the understanding that if this isn't the most important election we've ever had, it's one of several," Dr. Larry Sabato, founder and director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, told The Guardian. "People are determined to express themselves and we all know why: Donald Trump." [The Guardian]