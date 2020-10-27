10 things you need to know today: October 27, 2020

NASA confirms water on the moon's sunlit surface

Scientists have confirmed there is water on the sunlit surface of the moon, NASA announced Monday. The agency revealed its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy detected water molecules in the moon's southern hemisphere. NASA's announcement explained that scientists had previously observed "some form of hydrogen" on the moon's surface, but they couldn't "definitively distinguish" between water and hydroxyl. "We had indications that H2O — the familiar water we know — might be present on the sunlit side of the moon," said NASA's Paul Hertz. "Now we know it is there." NASA says this suggests "water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places," and also "raises new questions about how water is created and how it persists on the harsh, airless lunar surface." [NASA]