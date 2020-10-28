10 things you need to know today: October 28, 2020

Trump, Biden make closing appeals a week before Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump took different approaches on Tuesday, exactly one week before Election Day, with Biden campaigning in Georgia, a red state he hopes to flip, while Trump focused on making his final pitch in battleground states. Biden promised to heal a divided nation in a speech and two campaign ads, saying Americans "must free ourselves from the forces of darkness, from the forces of division, and the forces of yesterday." Trump intensified challenges against mail-in voting, which Democrats are pushing to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, saying without evidence that it would increase fraud. He also argued that the pandemic has been overstated, and attacked Biden as mentally weak and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as too liberal. "I'm the only one standing between you and the left-wing mob," Trump told supporters in Wisconsin. [The New York Times, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]