In Georgia, Biden promises to 'restore our soul' and unify country

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said that while "anger and suspicion is growing and our wounds are getting deeper," he will bring Americans together and "restore our soul and save this country."

With one week to go until the election, Biden traveled to Warm Springs, Georgia, to make his pitch to supporters at a drive-up rally. He is trying to flip Georgia blue, and hopes the state will back a Democrat for the first time since 1992.

Former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt sought treatment for his paralysis in Warm Springs, and Biden said the town is "a reminder that though broken, each of us can be healed. That as a people and a country, we can overcome a devastating virus. That we can heal a suffering world. That yes, we can restore our soul and save our country."

Biden lost his optimistic tone when talking about President Trump, and slammed him for claiming the nation is turning a corner on the coronavirus, despite a record number of cases. "The tragic truth of our time is that COVID has left a deep and lasting wound in this country," Biden said. Trump, he continued, has "shrugged. He's swaggered. And he's surrendered.' Catherine Garcia