10 things you need to know today: November 8, 2020

Biden 'honored' to win presidency, while Trump claims 'election is far from over'

President-elect Joe Biden celebrated his victory on Saturday in a statement that said he was "honored and humbled" to have won the race over President Trump. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted," he wrote. "Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal." Trump meanwhile claimed the "election is far from over" as his legal challenges in several states attempt to turn over Biden's wins. "I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that democracy demands," Trump said, accusing Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner," although there are reports his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has approached him about conceding. [Yahoo News, The Week]