Trump claims Biden is 'rushing to falsely pose as the winner' after networks call race

Even though President Trump was golfing when Democratic nominee Joe Biden was projected the winner of the presidential race, he still managed to release a very on-brand statement.

Claiming the "election is far from over" even though Biden surpassed 270 Electoral College votes when Pennsylvania was called in his favor, Trump insisted his campaign's legal challenges in several states would prove that "illegal ballots" had unfairly delivered Biden the presidency. (Both election officials and the president's own campaign aides have failed to identify any evidence of illegal ballots.) He said his lawsuits would determine the "rightful winner."

INBOX: Statement from President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/LJxbbdQBJu — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 7, 2020

Making a similar claim, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis tweeted to allege a "media coordinated effort attempts to simply declare Joe Biden the winner and ignore the rule of law." The projected victory came after ballots were counted that gave Biden an insurmountable lead.

"So what is Biden hiding," Trump's statement read, echoing months of his conspiratorial tweets. "I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that democracy demands."

He accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner," suggesting it was undemocratic of Biden to accept his win. Biden, meanwhile, celebrated his victory by embracing that "democracy beats deep in the heart of America." Summer Meza