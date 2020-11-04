See More Speed Reads
2020 election
Trump declares victory in states he hasn't won

2:40 a.m.

President Trump is just making up the election results as he goes along.

At around 2:30 a.m. EST, the 2020 presidential election's final results and races in key Electoral College states were far from decided. But Trump decided to declare victory in some of those still uncertain states anyway, particularly the tightly contested states of Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump started what seemed like a partial victory speech early Wednesday by declaring Democrats were "trying to disenfranchise" his voters, despite the fact that counting all the votes in an election is the opposite of disenfranchisement. He then declared victory in Florida and Texas, states that have been projected for a Trump win, and Georgia and North Carolina, which haven't. Only Fox News had projected a win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Arizona when Trump spoke, but Trump disputed that call during his speech as well.

When Trump spoke, nine percent of votes in Georgia still hadn't been tabulated. Many of those still uncounted votes are in Fulton County, the consistently Democratic area that contains Atlanta. Another five percent of votes still remained uncounted in North Carolina, where neither the presidential nor the Senate race have been given a final call. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Nebraska's 2nd District projected for Biden, in a surprisingly big win

2:11 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democrat Joe Biden has won Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, giving him one of Nebraska's five electoral votes, The Associated Press and all major TV networks project. That may actually turn out to be a very important one vote. "Biden basically has three 'easy' paths to victory remaining," FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver summarized early Wednesday: "In rough order of likelihood: 1) Win Arizona and NE-02, hold Michigan and Wisconsin; 2) Win Pennsylvania, hold Michigan and Wisconsin; 3) Win Georgia, hold Michigan and Wisconsin."

In other words, Nebraska's 2nd District gives Biden another path to victory, depending on what happens in Georgia's Atlanta suburbs, Arizona, and the upper Midwest. But it also makes a dreaded 269-269 Electoral College split much less likely. If Biden ended up winning Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan but losing Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Maine's 2nd Congressional District, for example, he still gets 270 electoral votes and the presidency. Peter Weber

2020 election
Republican Steve Daines projected to hold Montana Senate seat

2:04 a.m.
Sen. Steve Daines.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Democrats' chances of flipping the Senate are continuing to fade.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines will hold onto his seat in Montana, The New York Times and The Associated Press project. Former presidential candidate and popular Gov. Steve Bullock (D) had tried to unseat him, but with 76 percent of votes reported, Bullock was more than 28,000 votes behind Daines early Wednesday morning.

After some convincing from Democratic leaders, Bullock abandoned his presidential race to challenge Daines, much like former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) did in Colorado. But despite Bullock's popular record throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn't able to pull ahead and aid Democrats' efforts to flip the Senate. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
A North Dakota candidate who died of COVID-19 seemingly just won his election

1:57 a.m.
David Andahl.
Facebook/DavidAndahlND

David Andahl, a North Dakota "Trump Republican" running for his state legislature, appeared to win his election on Tuesday night. There was only one problem: Andahl died due to complications from COVID-19 back in October, Fox 9 reports.

Though Andahl was still listed on the ballot, the Republican Party will appoint his replacement now that he's evidently won. "If a deceased candidate receives the majority of the votes, the candidate is elected," North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has previously explained. "However, if the prevailing candidate has died, the candidate is no longer qualified and a vacancy will exist. State law provides the process to fill vacancies of a legislative office."

Andahl was 55, and died just four days after showing symptoms for the disease; he was known as "Dakota Dave," due to his love of his state, his obituary said. His odd victory is a tragic reminder that election day was held in the midst of a raging pandemic, with at least 1,130 new coronavirus deaths and 92,410 new cases reported nationally on Tuesday. Jeva Lange

Opinion
What we know: Trump's only shot is another Electoral College special

1:46 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Early Wednesday morning, in the contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it was unclear who would win the Electoral College and thus the presidency. However, at time of writing Joe Biden had a decisive lead in the popular vote — just like Hillary Clinton did in 2016. This lead is almost certain to expand markedly as late-arriving ballots, particularly in California where Biden has a huge margin of victory, are collected and tabulated.

No other democratic nation has anything like the Electoral College. In general, they either have a parliamentary system, in which the party that wins the most seats gets to run the government, or a national popular vote for president. The same is true for gubernatorial elections in all the American states, except Mississippi (though even that may be ended soon).

None of the common justifications for the Electoral College hold up in the slightest. Aside from theoretically allowing a candidate to win the presidency while losing the popular vote 4-1, in practice it neither empowers small states nor disempowers large ones. On the contrary, as has been proved time and again, most of the smallest and largest states are ignored by political campaigns, because they are not competitive. The Electoral College only empowers a handful of states that randomly happen to have a close partisan balance. Moreover, if a certain set of states came firmly under the control of one party — if Texas became solidly Democratic, for instance — it would be impossible for them to lose the presidency.

It's been an anxious night for anyone concerned about who will be the next president of the United States. But if the candidate with the most votes became president, then this election would already be over. Ryan Cooper

election 2020
Detroit's city clerk projects highest voter turnout in more than 20 years

1:41 a.m.
Voting in Detroit.
Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

In the battleground state of Michigan, Detroit is on track to have its highest voter turnout in more than two decades, local elections officials said on Tuesday.

Considering in-person voting and absentee ballots, Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey told The Washington Post that officials project voter turnout will be between 53 and 55 percent, up three percentage points from earlier estimates. Winfrey said she has "never experienced" anything like the 2020 election.

Late Tuesday night, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said 3.3 million absentee ballots were cast in the state, and she estimates between 2 and 2.5 million people voted in person on Election Day. "We're on track to be in a position to potentially see a full result of every tabulation in the next 24 hours," Benson said. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Republican congressman shuts down Trump's attempt to claim early victory

1:26 a.m.

President Trump sought to undermine the integrity of the election results on Wednesday night, tweeting that "we are up BIG," despite being behind in the Electoral College count as of 1 a.m. ET, and that the Democrats are trying to "STEAL the election." Twitter wasn't the only one to get on his case about spreading misinformation — Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, who won his re-election on Tuesday night, also shut the president down:

We might not know the final election results until Friday. Read more about the expected timeline for results here at The Week. Jeva Lange

