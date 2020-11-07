President-elect Joe Biden celebrates victory: 'Democracy beats deep in the heart of America'

Joe Biden released his first statement as president-elect on Saturday morning, describing himself as "honored and humbled" to have been chosen as the 46th president of the United States.

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted," he wrote. "Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

He concluded, "We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together." Jeva Lange