10 things you need to know today: November 13, 2020

Biden wins Arizona, adding to Electoral College lead

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday was widely projected to win the battleground state of Arizona, adding its 11 electoral votes to his expected margin of victory over President Trump in the Electoral College. It takes 270 electoral votes to claim victory, and Biden now has 290 votes lined up. Biden is the second Democrat to flip long-red Arizona in seven decades. Trump is challenging election results and refusing to concede, although judges already have thrown out some of his cases. Trump now would have to have courts throw out enough votes to change the outcome in three states to claim victory, which legal experts say is extremely unlikely. Election officials say they have seen no evidence of fraud that would justify throwing out a significant number of ballots. [Reuters]