coronavirus crackdowns
States and cities issue new COVID-19 guidelines as cases spike

5:29 p.m.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the U.S. is sending cities and states back into lockdown.

As Chicago logs around 1,900 new coronavirus cases every day, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced another round of protective measures meant to curb the spread on Thursday. Lightfoot asked residents only to leave the house for work, school, and essential needs, and to avoid even gathering with trusted friends outside of one's household. Illinois as a whole is also asking residents to stay home except for essential activities.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) enacted similar measures Wednesday, though he outright barred gatherings of 10 or more people at private residences. Bars, restaurants, and gyms will also have to close at 10 p.m., while schools in New York City are reportedly on the verge of shutting down even as those businesses remain open.

States run by Republican governors are also taking measures to slow the spread that's particularly spiking across the Midwest. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) backtracked from the state's Stage 5 reopening phase to limit social gatherings and school events, and distributed funds to local officials to help them crack down on mask and social distancing requirements. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) updated his mask mandate to hold businesses responsible if they allow employees or customers not to wear masks. He is threatening further shutdowns if things don't improve.

The U.S. reported a record 145,835 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as a record 64,000 coronavirus hospitalizations. Public health experts nationwide are advising against gathering with family during the upcoming holiday season. Kathryn Krawczyk

poor judgment
DOJ reportedly ends investigation into Epstein deal with no action against prosecutors

5:23 p.m.
Charges are announced against Jeffery Epstein in New York City
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Following the completion of a Justice Department investigation, no action will be taken against the federal prosecutors who oversaw a controversial 2008 non-prosecution deal with Jeffrey Epstein, NBC News reports.

The DOJ's Office of Professional Responsibility ended a probe into the non-prosecution deal with the late financier and convicted sex offender by concluding that the prosecutors involved exercised "poor judgment" but didn't violate the law or engage in "professional misconduct," according to the report.

Under the non-prosecution agreement, Epstein pleaded guilty to a charge of soliciting underage girls and served 13 months in jail, avoiding a life sentence. The deal that resulted in a light sentence for Epstein received renewed criticism after he was arrested on new sex trafficking charges in 2019. Alexander Acosta, who oversaw the deal when he was a Florida prosecutor, resigned as President Trump's Labor secretary in July 2019 amid the controversy. Epstein died by suicide in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) was highly critical of the Justice Department's conclusion, saying on Thursday, "Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn't 'poor judgment' — it is a disgusting failure. Americans ought to be enraged."

Adam Horowitz, an attorney representing Epstein victims, also told The Washington Post, "Alex Acosta's actions caused emotional trauma for countless minors who deserved to be protected by the U.S. Attorney's office and allowed a serial molester to escape accountability. He and his office failed to give notice to victims, misled victims, misinterpreted the law, and did not treat the abuse survivors with decency and respect. The mountain of mistakes was not just poor judgment. It was reckless." Brendan Morrow

catholic conversations
Pope Francis congratulates Biden, discusses addressing climate change and welcoming immigrants in 1st call

2:10 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be the second Catholic U.S. president, and fittingly, talked with Pope Francis on Thursday about the "shared beliefs" that Biden plans to adhere to during his presidency.

The pope extended "blessings and congratulations" to Biden, and in turn, Biden thanked him for "promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world," a readout of the call details. Biden then told Pope Francis he'd like to work together to promote their "shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind," particularly by "caring for the marginalized," "addressing the crisis of climate change," and "welcoming" immigrants and refugees to the U.S.

While Pope Francis may have recognized Biden's win, President Trump and most GOP lawmakers still haven't. In fact, as Axios notes, more foreign leaders have publicly congratulated Biden than Republican senators. Kathryn Krawczyk

starboy
The Weeknd set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show

1:27 p.m.

The NFL has revealed which artist will try to pull together a pandemic-friendly Super Bowl halftime performance next year: The Weeknd.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is set to perform during the Super Bowl LV halftime show, the NFL said on Thursday.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show back in February, drawing positive reviews. This year's Super Bowl, however, will clearly look different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and The New York Times notes that The Weeknd's performance may have to deal with "challenges because of pandemic restrictions," especially considering the halftime show is typically "set up by hundreds of people."

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7. Brendan Morrow

Another One
Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

1:03 p.m.
Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski, President Trump's 2016 campaign manager who's still close with the president, has tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times first reported and Lewandowski later confirmed.

Lewandowski's diagnosis comes after he attended Trump's election-night party in the White House, as well as spent days holding press conferences in Philadelphia as part of Trump's legal challenges to the election. Lewandowski reportedly believes he contracted the virus while in Philadelphia, but told CNN he feels fine and will stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

It's unclear just when Lewandowski contracted the virus or when he would've become contagious with it. But former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and everyone else hanging around Lewandowski over the past few days appear to be at risk of exposure. Video of Lewandowski's appearance at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference shows a maskless Giuliani hanging awfully close, while Lewandowski's other rallies featured a mass of Trump supporters around him as he yelled through a megaphone. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
How our views on the pandemic shape our takes on election fraud

12:58 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

When reports began going around of Republican election monitors complaining that they were required to stay at least six feet away from the poll workers counting votes in close races, my initial passing thought was that perhaps the observers were new to volunteering and didn't realize the rules. A six-foot distance could be standard practice to prevent intimidation or general personal discomfort over proximity to a stranger.

The actual answer, of course, is that the distance is a COVID-19 mitigation measure, because vote tallying takes place indoors and poll workers don't want to catch the coronavirus. That explanation is glaringly obvious to me now — but apparently it doesn't feel obvious to everyone. For many of President Trump's supporters, it's proof of fraud.

The distance, predictably, made it more difficult for observers to see ballots as they were processed, so much so that observers in Philly at one point broke out binoculars. If you start with the assumption that the pandemic is overhyped or a hoax entirely, that looks extremely suspicious.

A similar case of pandemic views shaping takes on election fraud appears in GOP skepticism about this year's high rate of mail-in balloting. Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican QAnon supporter from Georgia, expressed this skepticism in a viral tweet Tuesday evening:

To Greene and her fans — who probably never considered voting by mail because they saw no public health hazard in voting in person — this disparity is proof Democrats stole the election. In reality, it's the predictable result of Democrats promoting absentee voting as a good pandemic precaution while Trump spent months disparaging it.

Each side's voters largely did as they were told, and now their priors about the pandemic are shaping their assessment of the election results. Bonnie Kristian

Democracy in action
2020 election sees highest voter turnout in a century

12:12 p.m.
Early voters in South Carolina.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

More Americans cast ballots this year than they have in a century — and all the votes aren't even counted yet.

So far, 63.9 percent of Americans eligible to vote cast a ballot in the 2020 election, the highest portion since 1908's record 65.7 percent turnout. Turnout in all but eight states is projected to exceed 40-year records, with turnout in Minnesota and Wisconsin coming close to 80 percent, The Washington Post reports.

Overall, total 2020 turnout is projected to rise to 66.5 percent once all votes are tallied. That'll be the highest portion since 1900's 73.7 percent turnout among eligible voters. A much smaller voter pool was eligible to cast ballots in the 1900 and 1908 elections, as women, Asian Americans, and some Native Americans could not vote, and other non-white Americans were discouraged from voting through Jim Crow laws and intimidation.

Voter turnout has been on pace to exceed records since Americans began casting early votes weeks before the election. Increased access to voting via absentee ballots and early voting likely played a big role in driving turnout. Kathryn Krawczyk

road to the Oscars
The Gotham Awards' nominees for best film of 2020 were all directed by women

12:08 p.m.
Chloe Zhao
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Female directors are taking center stage as 2020's awards season begins.

The Gotham Awards, which recognizes independent films and is one of a number of awards shows that takes place each year prior to the Oscars, unveiled its 2020 nominees on Thursday, and for the first time ever, all five of the films nominated for Best Feature were directed by women, reports Variety.

The nominees in the top category were Kitty Green's The Assistant, Kelly Reichardt's First Cow, Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, and Natalie Erika James' Relic.

Films that pick up nods at the Gotham Awards don't always go on to receive Oscars love; of the five movies nominated for Best Feature by the Gotham Awards last year, just one, Marriage Story, was ultimately nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Still, in an unusual year that has seen many splashy film releases delayed due to COVID-19, pundits believe there may be room for movies that might ordinarily get overlooked by the Oscars, including Nomadland, to fare well and potentially even win the top prize.

The Academy has also famously been criticized for repeatedly overlooking women for Best Director at the Oscars, and just five female directors have ever been nominated in that category. At the most recent Oscars, no women were nominated for Best Director. But for the 2021 Oscars, with contenders including Reichardt and Zhao as well as Regina King among others, another all-male category seems unlikely.

The 30th Gotham Awards are scheduled for Jan. 11. Brendan Morrow

