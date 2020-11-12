New York City might 'close its classrooms before indoor dining'

The nation's largest school system may soon shut down again, potentially while local indoor dining continues.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is "on the brink of shutting down all classrooms" in the city and could do so "by Thanksgiving, if not sooner," The New York Times reports.

New York, which was the hardest-hit state in the United States near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, has been experiencing an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases, and de Blasio warned earlier this week that the city is "getting dangerously close" to a second wave. As the Times reports, the mayor had said in the summer that schools would shift to all-remote instruction if the city's average coronavirus test positivity rate reached three percent, and as of Wednesday, it was at 2.5 percent.

The Times observes, then, that it seems New York City "may close its classrooms before indoor dining is paused and before nonessential office workers are asked to stay home," although "transmission of the virus in schools has been strikingly low." Under new restrictions introduced by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) this week, indoor dining can continue until 10 p.m.

The idea of schools potentially closing before indoor dining is fully paused drew some criticism on Thursday, with Mark Levine, member of the New York City Council, tweeting, "If NYC closes schools and continues to allow indoor dining our priorities are totally backwards." The New York Times' editorial board also argues that "indoor dining at city restaurants should end," among other steps that can be taken to "help keep children in the city's classrooms, which should be a priority." Brendan Morrow