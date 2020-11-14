10 things you need to know today: November 14, 2020

Warp Speed chief: 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses may be ready next month

President Trump gave an update on Friday on Operation Warp Speed, the program working to quickly develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The program's chief adviser, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, said "potentially two vaccines and two therapeutics may be granted an emergency use authorization before the end of this year," and that could mean millions of Americans could receive vaccine doses as soon as next month. If approved, "we plan to have enough vaccine doses available for use in the U.S. population to immunize about 20 million individuals in the month of December, and another 25-30 million per month on an ongoing basis from there on," Slaoui said. No vaccine has been approved for use, though Pfizer's promising candidate may seek approval for emergency use this month. [USA Today]