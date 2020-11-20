10 things you need to know today: November 20, 2020

CDC urges Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving due the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, noted that the country was experiencing an "exponential increase" in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. "We're alarmed," Walke said. "One of our concerns is that as people over the holiday season get together, they may actually be bringing infections with them to that small gathering and not even know it." The CDC's warning came a day after seven governors — two Republicans and five Democrats — published an op-ed in The Washington Post calling for people to stay home this Thanksgiving. "This is going to be a tough couple of months," they wrote. [CNBC, The Washington Post]