Peachy Clean
Georgia hand recount affirms Biden's victory

11:50 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by 12,284 votes, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said late Thursday, relaying the results of a six-day statewide hand recount of the 5 million ballots cast. Raffensperger plans to certify the results Friday, as required by law, effectively handing Biden Georgia's 16 electoral votes. President Trump won Georgia in 2016. The hand recount and audit of election returns in Georgia's 159 counties turned up nearly 6,000 unreported votes in four counties, and Trump gained about 1,400 votes when those were properly tallied. After the recount's results were released, The Associated Press joined other news organizations and declared Biden winner of the state, giving him a projected Electoral College win of 306 to 232.

Trump's campaign vowed to continue contesting the state, and the margin of defeat does allow for a taxpayer-funded machine recount, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Trump campaign's demand for a second round of signature-matching — election workers verified the signatures when absentee ballots were received — would be "impossible during recounts because ballot envelopes can't be traced back to ballots," the Journal-Constitution notes. "The Georgia Constitution guarantees ballot secrecy."

Both Biden and Trump gained in counties where overlooked ballots were discovered, mostly due to county election officials failing to upload memory cards on election night, but Trump gained more votes. No county had an error rate of more than 0.73 percent, the Journal-Constitution reports, and 126 counties were within 10 votes of their original count; 54 counties recorded the exact same results in the original count and after the hand recount. The Trump campaign's legal avenues in Georgia have all but evaporated, and its efforts to slow down certification are faltering in several key states. U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, a Trump appointee, rejected an attempt Thursday to block Georgia from finalizing its results due to lack of demonstrable improprieties. Peter Weber

Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

5:13 p.m.
President Trump.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.

And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden.

Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results. Kathryn Krawczyk

Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for Senate in North Carolina

4:45 p.m.
Lara Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump may or may not run again in 2024 following his re-election loss, but another Trump could end up seeking office sooner.

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times reported on Thursday.

This bid would be for the North Carolina Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2022. Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric, and she served as an adviser to his 2020 campaign. Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition.

While Lara Trump didn't comment on her reported political ambitions to the Times, Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp praised her as "very charismatic" and someone who "has a natural instinct for politics," adding that "in North Carolina, in particular, she's a household name and people know her."

Should she decide to run, though, she's likely to face plenty of competition including from someone else close to the president. After all, the Times reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who formerly represented North Carolina in the House of Representatives, "is widely expected to move back home and run for the seat as well." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Giuliani's raving press conference spread a conspiracy theory he's not even attempting to argue in court

4:11 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In court, Rudy Giuliani is making a far-fetched argument in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. But the case he made in a ranting, raving Thursday press conference was even more absurd.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor turned lawyer for President Trump, is among the loudest voices alleging widespread voter fraud won the presidency for Joe Biden — something every top election official in the country has shot down. He repeated those claims in a very sweaty press conference Thursday, claiming there was "not a singular voter fraud in one state," but a "pattern" of it across the U.S.

Among other provably false claims, Giuliani alleged many American votes are actually being counted overseas, and that voting machines are rigged by companies allied with Venezuela's socialist leaders. Giuliani said he had "hundreds" of affidavits from witnesses making his case, but only waved one of them from his lectern far away from reporters, and said he couldn't actually show them the rest. Another Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, meanwhile told reporters that asking for evidence was a "fundamentally flawed" request, as Trump's legal team hadn't had a chance to prove its case in court yet.

But as Reuters' Brad Heath notes, Giuliani's claims of rigged voting machines and overseas vote counting don't even appear in the court cases the Trump campaign has levied. In fact, as Giuliani appeared in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday to claim Trump's legal observers didn't get to watch enough of the vote count there, he admitted "this is not a fraud case." Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump campaign's stream of Giuliani press conference includes audio of people mocking him

3:03 p.m.

Someone broadcast on President Trump's YouTube channel may have just learned a valuable lesson in the importance of the mute button.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday held a bizarre hour-and-a-half press conference leveling baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and it was streamed on Trump's verified YouTube channel.

But those who tuned in could at one point hear unidentified people, who apparently didn't realize their audio was being broadcast, mocking Giuliani by joking about "Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face." The former New York City mayor could be seen sweating during much of the event. The person who made that comment was also heard asking, "Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not." In fact, they could.

Among other strange highlights from the affair was the revelation that Giuliani is apparently getting legal advice from Joe Pesci movie characters, as at one point, he quoted a scene from the 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny to make a point about not being able to see things from far away, describing it as one of his favorite films and offering a not exactly spot-on impression of Pesci.

"Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?" Giuliani asked reporters. "You know the movie? It's one of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn."

The Trump YouTube channel apparently removed the video of the press conference including the audio of Giuliani getting mocked, for, well, obvious reasons. Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus outbreaks are smaller in states and cities that cracked down months ago, data shows

2:27 p.m.

The benefits of cracking down early and hard against COVID-19 are becoming even more clear.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, some states — mainly those in the northeast experiencing early case surges — decided to implement tough lockdown measures and mask mandates to control their spreads. And on the whole, they're avoiding recent major outbreaks seen in states that didn't take as much action, a New York Times analysis of Oxford's COVID-19 government response tracker shows.

New York saw one of the earliest and worst spikes in COVID-19 cases back in the spring, and implemented lockdowns, mandatory quarantines, and other measures to stop the spread. It curbed its outbreak before the summer, and while cases are on the rise again, New York is shutting down schools and businesses as positivity rates remain in the single digits.

In contrast, many Midwestern states implemented barely any containment measures throughout the spring and summer — North Dakota and Iowa only just implemented a mask mandate a few days ago, and South Dakota still hasn't. As of Nov. 16, North Dakota has seen an average of 175 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the state, while South Dakota has seen about 65 people hospitalized for every 100,000.

Compare every state's coronavirus measures with its case counts and hospitalizations at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

1:08 p.m.
Michigan Statehouse
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.

Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.

While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.

Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns. Kathryn Krawczyk

CDC recommends Americans not travel for Thanksgiving

12:45 p.m.
CDC headquarters
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending against traveling this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Dr. Henry Walke, COVID-19 incident manager at the CDC, urged Americans to avoid traveling for the holiday, saying it's an "important time" to double down on mitigation efforts including social distancing and wearing masks, CNBC reports.

"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period," Walke said. "For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living."

Walke added that the CDC is "alarmed" amid an "exponential increase" in COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, in the U.S.

The CDC also released new guidance stating that "as cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," as "gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have previously warned about the risks of holding traditional Thanksgiving gatherings amid the pandemic, especially those that involve people from multiple households who would travel to get together.

"When you're talking about relatives that are getting on a plane, being exposed in an airport, being exposed in a plane, then walk in the door and say, 'Happy Thanksgiving,' that you have to be careful about," Fauci said last month. He also said that Americans "may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected." Brendan Morrow

