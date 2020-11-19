See More Speed Reads
truly absurd
Giuliani's raving press conference spread a conspiracy theory he's not even attempting to argue in court

4:11 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In court, Rudy Giuliani is making a far-fetched argument in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. But the case he made in a ranting, raving Thursday press conference was even more absurd.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor turned lawyer for President Trump, is among the loudest voices alleging widespread voter fraud won the presidency for Joe Biden — something every top election official in the country has shot down. He repeated those claims in a very sweaty press conference Thursday, claiming there was "not a singular voter fraud in one state," but a "pattern" of it across the U.S.

Among other provably false claims, Giuliani alleged many American votes are actually being counted overseas, and that voting machines are rigged by companies allied with Venezuela's socialist leaders. Giuliani said he had "hundreds" of affidavits from witnesses making his case, but only waved one of them from his lectern far away from reporters, and said he couldn't actually show them the rest. Another Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, meanwhile told reporters that asking for evidence was a "fundamentally flawed" request, as Trump's legal team hadn't had a chance to prove its case in court yet.

But as Reuters' Brad Heath notes, Giuliani's claims of rigged voting machines and overseas vote counting don't even appear in the court cases the Trump campaign has levied. In fact, as Giuliani appeared in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday to claim Trump's legal observers didn't get to watch enough of the vote count there, he admitted "this is not a fraud case." Kathryn Krawczyk

she's running?
Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for Senate in North Carolina

4:45 p.m.
Lara Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump may or may not run again in 2024 following his re-election loss, but another Trump could end up seeking office sooner.

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times reported on Thursday.

This bid would be for the North Carolina Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2022. Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric, and she served as an adviser to his 2020 campaign. Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition.

While Lara Trump didn't comment on her reported political ambitions to the Times, Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp praised her as "very charismatic" and someone who "has a natural instinct for politics," adding that "in North Carolina, in particular, she's a household name and people know her."

Should she decide to run, though, she's likely to face plenty of competition including from someone else close to the president. After all, the Times reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who formerly represented North Carolina in the House of Representatives, "is widely expected to move back home and run for the seat as well." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

can they hear us?
Trump campaign's stream of Giuliani press conference includes audio of people mocking him

3:03 p.m.

Someone broadcast on President Trump's YouTube channel may have just learned a valuable lesson in the importance of the mute button.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday held a bizarre hour-and-a-half press conference leveling baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and it was streamed on Trump's verified YouTube channel.

But those who tuned in could at one point hear unidentified people, who apparently didn't realize their audio was being broadcast, mocking Giuliani by joking about "Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face." The former New York City mayor could be seen sweating during much of the event. The person who made that comment was also heard asking, "Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not." In fact, they could.

Among other strange highlights from the affair was the revelation that Giuliani is apparently getting legal advice from Joe Pesci movie characters, as at one point, he quoted a scene from the 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny to make a point about not being able to see things from far away, describing it as one of his favorite films and offering a not exactly spot-on impression of Pesci.

"Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?" Giuliani asked reporters. "You know the movie? It's one of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn."

The Trump YouTube channel apparently removed the video of the press conference including the audio of Giuliani getting mocked, for, well, obvious reasons. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Coronavirus outbreaks are smaller in states and cities that cracked down months ago, data shows

2:27 p.m.

The benefits of cracking down early and hard against COVID-19 are becoming even more clear.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, some states — mainly those in the northeast experiencing early case surges — decided to implement tough lockdown measures and mask mandates to control their spreads. And on the whole, they're avoiding recent major outbreaks seen in states that didn't take as much action, a New York Times analysis of Oxford's COVID-19 government response tracker shows.

New York saw one of the earliest and worst spikes in COVID-19 cases back in the spring, and implemented lockdowns, mandatory quarantines, and other measures to stop the spread. It curbed its outbreak before the summer, and while cases are on the rise again, New York is shutting down schools and businesses as positivity rates remain in the single digits.

In contrast, many Midwestern states implemented barely any containment measures throughout the spring and summer — North Dakota and Iowa only just implemented a mask mandate a few days ago, and South Dakota still hasn't. As of Nov. 16, North Dakota has seen an average of 175 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the state, while South Dakota has seen about 65 people hospitalized for every 100,000.

Compare every state's coronavirus measures with its case counts and hospitalizations at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

unbelievable
Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

1:08 p.m.
Michigan Statehouse
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.

Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.

While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.

Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
CDC recommends Americans not travel for Thanksgiving

12:45 p.m.
CDC headquarters
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending against traveling this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Dr. Henry Walke, COVID-19 incident manager at the CDC, urged Americans to avoid traveling for the holiday, saying it's an "important time" to double down on mitigation efforts including social distancing and wearing masks, CNBC reports.

"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period," Walke said. "For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living."

Walke added that the CDC is "alarmed" amid an "exponential increase" in COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, in the U.S.

The CDC also released new guidance stating that "as cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," as "gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have previously warned about the risks of holding traditional Thanksgiving gatherings amid the pandemic, especially those that involve people from multiple households who would travel to get together.

"When you're talking about relatives that are getting on a plane, being exposed in an airport, being exposed in a plane, then walk in the door and say, 'Happy Thanksgiving,' that you have to be careful about," Fauci said last month. He also said that Americans "may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected." Brendan Morrow

not a doctor
Ben Carson is taking coronavirus treatment advice from the MyPillow guy

11:01 a.m.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Before he was a failed presidential candidate and then President Trump's Housing and Urban Development secretary, Ben Carson was a renowned neurosurgeon.

While his expertise is not in infectious diseases, Carson's medical background seemingly should make him capable of distinguishing real coronavirus treatments from snake oil. At the absolute, very least, he's more qualified to do so than a man who invented a special pillow.

But for some reason, Carson, who is one of the many White House officials who have tested positive for COVID-19, is taking medical advice from the Trump-loving MyPillow inventor Mike Lindell. "I heard about the oleander extract from Mike," Carson tells The Washington Post, referring to a potentially toxic and definitely unproven tincture Lindell has been pushing. Lindell has a financial stake in the company that makes oleander extract, which does not have FDA approval to treat COVID-19.

"Anybody who has ever gotten COVID and taken it, they are fine in five hours, and the next day are running around playing floor hockey in the hallway," Lindell told the Post. Carson says his COVID-19 symptoms have faded after taking the possibly dangerous extract. No word on if he has started a floor hockey league in the West Wing just yet. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Trump reportedly reached out to Michigan GOP canvassers who tried to 'rescind' vote certification

11:00 a.m.
President Trump
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump reportedly reached out to two Republican canvassers in Michigan who attempted to prevent results in the 2020 presidential race from being certified.

Two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, earlier this week voted against certifying the election results in the county, only to reverse course. But after the board unanimously voted to certify the results, the two canvassers on Wednesday attempted to rescind their votes in favor of doing so. Prior to this attempt on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports Trump reached out to them.

"A person familiar with the matter said Trump reached out to the canvassers ... on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support," AP writes. "Then, on Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they believe the county vote 'should not be certified.'"

Palmer confirmed the reporting, telling The Washington Post that Trump "was checking in to make sure I was safe after hearing the threats and doxing that had occurred" and that they spoke on the phone on Tuesday night for about two minutes. She said they "really didn't discuss the details of the certification."

President-elect Joe Biden was projected to defeat Trump in Michigan on the day after the election, one of a number of states Trump lost after winning there in 2016. More than two weeks after Election Day, Trump has not conceded the race to Biden and continues to push baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud.

According to The Washington Post, Palmer and Hartmann claim they were "improperly pressured into certifying the election and accused Democrats of reneging on a promise to audit votes in Detroit." Despite their attempt to rescind their vote, the board's vice chair, Democrat Jonathan Kinloch, told The New York Times, "That vote was final. That vote was binding." Brendan Morrow

