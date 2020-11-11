See More Speed Reads
election 2020
No state election chief, GOP or Democrat, found significant vote fraud. The New York Times asked.

1:58 a.m.
Trump sign in Philadelphia
Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Trump isn't the only Republican making unsubstantiated claims about fraud and other irregularities in races Democrats won in the 2020 election. GOP state legislators have said they will audit elections and losing GOP candidates have tried to sow doubt about their losses and the election overall.

But "top election officials across the country said in interviews and statements that the process had been a remarkable success despite record turnout and the complications of a dangerous pandemic," and "there was no evidence that fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome of the presidential race," The New York Times reports.

Times reporters contacted the top election officials in all 50 states Monday and Tuesday — Democrat, Republican, or nonpartisan — and 45 responded. In the other five states, the Times found public statements from the secretary of state or spoke with other statewide officials. "None reported any major voting issues," the Times reports.

"There's a great human capacity for inventing things that aren't true about elections," Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) told the Times. "The conspiracy theories and rumors and all those things run rampant. For some reason, elections breed that type of mythology." Minnesota Secretary of State Scott Schwab (D) said he doesn't "know of a single case where someone argued that a vote counted when it shouldn't have or didn't count when it should. There was no fraud."

Some states did find the kind of small and isolated problems, math errors, and illegal voting uncovered in all elections — "tens or dozens of people, not hundred," LaRose said — and "officials in all states are conducting their own review of the voting — a standard component of the certification process," the Times notes. But "Trump's attack on the election system this year has relied on either outright fabrication or gross exaggeration" of these scattered incidents, though not in states where "Trump and his fellow Republicans did well." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Florida athlete becomes 1st person with Down syndrome to complete Ironman triathlon

1:58 a.m.
Chris Nikic crosses the finish line at IRONMAN Florida.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images for IRONMAN

As he crossed the finish line on Saturday, Chris Nikic made history, becoming the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon.

Competing in Ironman Florida, the 21-year-old swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles in 16 hours, 46 minutes, and 9 seconds, earning him not only a medal but also a Guinness World Record. Nikic and his guide, Dan Grieb, made it to the end with 14 minutes to spare before the cut-off time.

On Instagram, Nikic, a resident of Maitland, Florida, said he is ready to set a "new and bigger goal for 2021," and explained that he competes in order to bring awareness to Down syndrome and the Special Olympics and promote "inclusion for all of us with all of you." The Global Down Syndrome Foundation praised Nikic for his accomplishment, saying he has "broken barriers and shattered doctors' expectations." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
This teen keeps his classmates guessing by dressing up in a different costume every day

1:04 a.m.

When Logan Houghtelling signs on for class in the morning, it's anyone's guess who will show up.

Since August, the 15-year-old from the San Francisco Bay area has been dressing up every day for school in a different costume. Houghtelling missed being with his friends and knew his classmates felt the same way, and he told The Associated Press he thought that if he donned an outrageous outfit each day, it would "bring happiness to people."

Recent costumes have included the Phantom of the Opera, Homer Simpson, and Thor. Houghtelling gets inspiration from old Halloween costumes and also puts together outfits based on random items he finds around the house. He loves to keep his teachers and classmates guessing and get them laughing, and told AP he believes there "needs to be people that go out and bring people happiness. More people need to do that. We just need to spread positivity." Catherine Garcia

Late night tackles Election 2020
The Late Show playfully re-enacts Trump's sore-loser election strategy

12:47 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has unofficially won the 2020 election, earning comfortable majorities in more than enough states to take the Electoral College, but President Trump is actively refusing to concede. His barrage of lawsuits trying to show voter fraud have all sputtered, and the top law firm pressing his case is publicly trying to distance itself from the effort.

When Trump's refusal to accept defeat became clear last week, The Late Show had a little fun depicting a situation that could easily end up no laughing matter.

And if you want a sense of how Trump's fraud claims sound to The Daily Show, Desi Lydic "Foxsplains" them below. Peter Weber

Trump-Biden transition
Was Mike Pompeo joking about 'a 2nd Trump administration'? Trump doesn't seem to think so.

12:08 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised eyebrows and some hackles Tuesday when he said at a press briefing that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," suggesting that President-elect Joe Biden would not take office Jan. 20. But he smiled after the comment, raising the possibility he was at least half-joking.

Was he joking? President Trump, who has refused to concede despite Biden's insurmountable lead, didn't seem to think so.

Yeah, "Trump didn't think it was a joke," conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg tweeted. "Pompeo knew Trump wouldn't think it was a joke. He said it anyway." Tablet's Yair Rosenberg agreed but saw a silver lining: "From the full clip, you can see Pompeo was trying — badly — to make a joke. But the fact that he tried and muffed this is probably for the best. Now the Trump party line will be 'he was joking, silly libs,' which commits them to the idea that it's ridiculous to suggest that Trump won!" Fellow U.S. diplomats weren't laughing.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier just flat-out asked Pompeo Tuesday evening. "You said there will be a 'smooth transition to a second Trump administration.' Were you being serious there?" Pompeo didn't answer directly. "We'll have a smooth transition, and we'll see what the people ultimately decided when all the votes have been cast," he said. "I am very confident that we will have a good transition, that we will make sure that whoever is in office on noon on Jan. 20 has all the tools readily available so that we don't skip a beat with the capacity to keep Americans safe," he added, and "we will achieve this in a way that's deeply consistent with the American tradition."

Biden himself laughed off Pompeo's comment and waved away the idea Trump could hold on to power, despite Republican leaders largely encouraging his long-shot litigation. "I think that the whole Republican party has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president," he said. Peter Weber

image control
Michael Cohen thinks Trump will skip Biden's inauguration so the cameras can't capture him as 'a loser'

November 10, 2020

Michael Cohen is pretty sure President Trump will head south for the winter and never come back.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, told MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday evening that Trump likes to go to his Florida club Mar-a-Lago during Christmas, and thinks that after spending the holidays there, he won't return to Washington. "I don't believe he's going to go to the inauguration because he himself fundamentally cannot sit in a chair knowing that the cameras are on him and that the world is looking at him as a loser," Cohen said. "He cannot do that." Trump, he added, does "not have the inner strength in him to be gracious."

Trump has been stalling the transition and installing loyalists in top government positions, but Cohen told Melber he's not worried about Trump refusing to vacate the office. Trump "talks a lot of nonsense," he said, and "99.9 percent of everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. He's not going to stay in the White House past Jan. 20. They will remove him. He knows that."

Cohen also discussed Trump's campaign sending out emails to supporters, asking for money to fill his "election defense fund." The small print shows that 60 percent of the donations will go to paying off campaign debt, which didn't surprise Cohen. "He's going to use this like he used the Trump Foundation," he said. "As a slush fund." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
GOP governors call out Trump for stalling transition: It's 'very dangerous'

November 10, 2020
Larry Hogan.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican senators may be falling in line behind President Trump and his decision to not concede the election, stalling the presidential transition, but two Republican governors are speaking out, with Larry Hogan of Maryland calling the situation "very dangerous."

During a Tuesday press conference, Hogan said it was unbelievable to be "in the middle of this pandemic, this economic collapse, people dying across the country, to not know if we're going to have a transition. ... With no stimulus package getting done with, with no additional virus relief, you know, it's crazy. We've got to move on."

Separately on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts called Trump's voter fraud claims "baseless," and said it was "wildly inappropriate" for Attorney General William Barr to get involved in the matter. Obstructing an "orderly transition process, especially at a time like this, is equally unacceptable," he added. "I can't think of a worse time to stall a transition than amid a deadly pandemic that the federal government continues to own primary responsibility for responding to."

Baker and Hogan are among the handful of Republican leaders who have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on winning the election, and both said they did not vote for Trump.

The transition efforts are being held up by Emily Murphy, the Trump-appointed administrator of the General Services Administration. She must sign the paperwork ascertaining that Biden won the election so his transition team can get access to everything from office space to federal funds, but is refusing to do so. Catherine Garcia

police reform
New York City to try sending crisis workers on mental health calls rather than police

November 10, 2020
NYPD officers in Times Square.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

New York City is launching a pilot program in February where mental health and crisis workers will be sent to emergency mental health calls instead of police officers.

"For the first time in our city's history, health responders will be the default responders for a person in crisis, making sure those struggling with mental illness receive the help they need," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Tuesday.

The responders will be from new teams out of the Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services unit, Reuters reports, and will have the ability to help in situations like suicide attempts and drug abuse. The pilot program will start out in two unnamed "high-need" neighborhoods. In cases where there are weapons involved or there is an "imminent risk of harm," a police officer will also be sent.

In New York, police officers and emergency medical technicians respond to most 911 calls involving mental health issues. During recent anti-police brutality protests, demonstrators have been asking for a change, saying when police show up at a mental health call it can escalate the situation, sometimes violently. The New York pilot program is being modeled off of what is done in Eugene, Oregon, where unarmed mental health professionals respond to calls rather than police. Catherine Garcia

