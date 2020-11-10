Erick Erickson tries to talk fellow conservatives down from Trump's election 'fraud' fantasies

President Trump and his allies are filing a torrent of legal challenges in a handful of states that President-elect Joe Biden appears to have won, likely by margins that would survive a recount, seeking to find "fraud" or "irregularities" that could convince state or federal judges to disqualify large enough numbers of ballots to swing the election to Trump. They have had no success so far, mostly due to their inability to provide evidence of fraud that holds up in court.

For example, dead people did not elect Biden in Michigan, ballots Trump's team challenged in Nevada turned out to have largely been cast legally by military service members stationed out of state, and Pennsylvania election officials did find at least one case of voter fraud, a Republican man who allegedly illegally cast a ballot for his late mother. CNN's John Avlon fact-checked some other GOP claims Tuesday morning.

President Trump’s baseless voter fraud allegations can’t be ignored because he is “trying to kill confidence in our democracy through disinformation — which many of his supporters will believe,” @JohnAvlon says. #RealityCheck pic.twitter.com/PiD8znpHMD — New Day (@NewDay) November 10, 2020

But a Politico/Morning Consult poll Monday found that Trump's baseless allegations have had an effect: 70 percent of Republicans say they don't believe the 2020 election was free and fair, versus 35 percent of GOP voters who held similar beliefs before the election. Conservative commentator Erick Erickson tried to pop the bubble Monday, explaining why his fellow conservatives are flogging a dead horse on vote fraud.

First, vote fraud happens. It happens in almost every election. But it is rarely enough to throw out even local races. But let's take Trump v. Biden in Michigan. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 9, 2020

Erickson ran through the terrible math for Trump in Michigan, then pointed out that Trump would have to overcome near-impossible obstacles in several different states. Besides, "it is not enough to show voter fraud," he added. "The standard is voter fraud to an extent that casts doubt on the election," and that "is very tough."

All of that is to say Joe Biden is President-Elect of the United States and it is not going to change. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 9, 2020

It isn't clear what Trump's end game is here, but it's pretty obvious he isn't finally, after years of allegations, going to be able to blame fake voters for his loss. Peter Weber