Another 742,000 Americans file new jobless claims, more than expected

President Trump is bunkered in the White House, unwilling to admit he lost the election and causing logistical dilemmas for his staff. The Late Show offered a solution Wednesday night.

"Bad news first: the president is actively working to undermine our democracy, usurp the will of the people, and hold onto power in violation of our Constitution," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "Good news: He's really bad at it. The president is desperate to somehow throw out the votes for Biden, but like everything else in his administration, it's a race between autocracy and incompetence," and incompetence is winning.

Despite Trump's "coupnanigans," states are "starting to certify their results, and that will be the end of his one term," Colbert said. Still, "the Republicans are throwing some pretty disgraceful Hail Marys," like the brief efforts by two GOP election officials in Michigan, to cancel Detroit's ballots. "Oh, hell no! You can disenfranchise Motown," he said, explaining why with a medley.

"Basically what happened was, the Republicans on this commission tried to disenfranchise Detroit voters, but people on the Zoom call shut that down by exposing their hypocrisy," Trevor Noah explained at The Daily Show. "So on the one hand, it's great that this election board's scheme was stopped, but on the other hand, you know things are going bad when an election board is making national news."

And "while it's true that no one has turned up evidence of widespread fraud, Georgia just finished recounting its votes, and they found 2,600 ballots that had not been counted, with most of those votes being for Trump," Noah said, suggesting that's also a bad look for democracy.