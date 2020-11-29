10 things you need to know today: November 29, 2020

Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes 1st woman to play in Power 5 football game

Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt women's soccer team, suited up for the Commodore football team Saturday and became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she took the third quarter kickoff. Two women have played college football at the FBS level — Katie Hnida of New Mexico and April Goss of Kent State — but neither were on a team in the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, or Pac-12. While she did not get a chance to kick a field goal or an extra point — Vanderbilt lost 41-0 — Fuller said "it's awesome" that "I can represent all the girls out there that have wanted to do this or thought about playing football." Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said he would "love" to have her stick with the team "if she wants to kick and she's available." [ESPN]