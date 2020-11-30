10 things you need to know today: November 30, 2020

Health officials warn of post-Thanksgiving coronavirus spike

Top U.S. health officials on Sunday warned that the nation could see a surge in coronavirus cases following the long Thanksgiving weekend due to the risk of infections during travel and family gatherings. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on CBS News' Face the Nation that people who traveled "have to assume that you were exposed and you became infected and you really need to get tested in the next week." She also urged them to avoid contact with relatives who are at risk for severe cases of COVID-19, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said everyone can still help prevent a spike in cases by practicing social distancing and wearing masks. "It's not too late" to slow the surge, Fauci said. [The New York Times]