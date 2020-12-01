10 things you need to know today: December 1, 2020

Moderna applies for emergency-use approval for vaccine

Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine candidate had been shown to be 94.1 percent effective in a large study, and that it had applied on Monday to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization. The drugmaker said that if the vaccine is approved the first Americans could get injections as soon as Dec. 21. The encouraging news came as coronavirus cases are surging and overwhelming hospitals across the country, with public health officials warning that the situation could get even worse due to likely infections among people who traveled or attended large gatherings for Thanksgiving. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company was "on track" to produce 20 million doses by the end of 2020. [The New York Times]