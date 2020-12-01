See More Speed Reads
Trump-Biden transition
Biden and Harris get their 1st look at Trump's top-secret presidential briefing

1:04 a.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris got their first look Monday at the top-secret President's Daily Brief since winning the 2020 election. President Trump had delayed Biden's access to the PDB, the intelligence community's daily classified summary of secrets and world events, as he contested his loss. Biden was given access to the document in Wilmington, Delaware, while Harris viewed it in a secure room at the Commerce Department.

The PDB is tailored to every president's preferences, and Biden has now seen the top-secret briefings prepared for Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush. Trump is believed to favor short texts and ample graphics, and he reportedly doesn't always read his print briefing, The Associated Press notes. Obama liked a 10- to 15-page document waiting for him at the breakfast table, before switching to a secured iPad. However it's delivered, the PDB isn't light reading or enjoyable.

"Michelle called it 'The Death, Destruction, and Horrible Things Book,'" Obama wrote in A Promised Land, his new memoir. "On a given day, I might read about terrorist cells in Somalia or unrest in Iraq or the fact that the Chinese or Russians were developing new weapons systems," and "nearly always, there was mention of potential terrorist plots, no matter how vague, thinly sourced, or unactionable."

Biden will also be briefed on any CIA covert actions in the works, former acting CIA Director Mike Morell explained recently. "It's important for the president-elect to get this briefing ... because on Inauguration Day, these covert actions will become the new president's." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
After beating COVID-19, patient finds and thanks all 116 health care workers who saved his life

1:00 a.m.
Several health care workers stand in a row.
iStock

When Jeff Gerson learned how many people provided care to him while he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, the Manhattan resident knew he had to thank each and every one of them.

Gerson was admitted to NYU Langone Tisch Hospital in mid-March, when the hospital was inundated with coronavirus patients — 170 were on ventilators, and soon, so was Gerson. He was taken off the ventilator in April and able to go home in May, and after going through his hospital and insurance records, he discovered just how many people were involved in saving his life: 116 doctors, nurses, therapists, and other health care workers.

"I just wanted to thank everybody," Gerson told the New York Daily News. Over the next five months, he worked on getting contact information for everyone, and on Nov. 10, sent a three-page letter expressing his gratitude and encouraging them to "continue being the heroes you are." Dr. Luis Angel told the Daily News it was "incredible" to hear from Gerson, and he appreciated that his former patient thanked each person who had a role in his recovery. Gerson's survival, Angel said, is "a credit to everyone. Everyone did the best for him." Catherine Garcia

Trump-Biden transition
Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit

12:12 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has seen a 6 percentage point jump in his favorability rating since the Nov. 3 election, with 55 percent of U.S. adults viewing him favorably, Gallup reported Monday. President Trump, whose Gallup favorability rating peaked at 49 percent in April, lost 3 points since Election Day, now clocking in at 42 percent. This is Biden's highest Gallup rating since February 2019, before he entered the presidential race. His jump in favorability was fueled by a 6-point bump among Republicans, to 12 percent, and a 7-point jump among independents, to 55 percent.

Trump's post-election slump was also powered by a 6-point drop among Republicans, to 89 percent. Biden's jump in popularity is pretty normal for presidents-elect. "Since 2000, the winning presidential candidate's favorability ratings have increased slightly after the election," Gallup explained. "Additionally, since 2000, the winner's postelection favorability reached the majority level in every election except 2016, when Trump was the most personally unpopular presidential candidate in Gallup polling history."

Trump's 2020 dip is less normal; Republican candidates Mitt Romney and John McCain saw their favorability ratings jump 4 points and 14 points, respectively, after losing to President Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton's rating was unchanged after the 2016 election.

Gallup also found that Americans view the Democratic Party and Republican Party with roughly the same level of favor — 45 percent like Democrats, 43 percent approve of the GOP — though among independents, 41 percent view Democrats favorably and 33 percent see Republicans in a positive light.

Gallup conducted its survey Nov. 5-19 among a random sample of 1,018 adults from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and the margin of sampling error is ± 4 percentage points. Peter Weber

show him the money
Report: Trump has raised more than $150 million since Election Day

November 30, 2020
Donald Trump.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Since Election Day, President Trump's political operation has raised more than $150 million, with much of the money coming from small-time donors who tend to get fired up when they believe Trump is under attack, people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

In the wake of the election, the Trump campaign has sent roughly 500 pitches to donors, the Post reports, with the messages including demands to end voter fraud and a plea from Vice President Mike Pence to join the "Election Defense Task Force." The Trump campaign's website states that the Official Election Defense Fund is soliciting the money, but this account doesn't exist, the Post says, and the fundraising requests are actually coming from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee benefiting the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee.

As of Nov. 18, a third entity is also receiving money from the joint fundraising committee: Save America, Trump's new leadership PAC. In the fine print of the most recent fundraising letters, it says 75 percent of every contribution will go to Save America, with the remaining 25 percent going to help with the RNC's operating expenses. Trump set up Save America in early November, and will be able to tap into its funds when he is out of office, the Post reports. There aren't many limitations as to how leadership PAC money can be spent, and Trump could use it for events at his properties or to pay for travel and personal expenses, the Post says.

The Trump machine is raising more money now than ever before — the Trump Make America Great Again Committee's previous best month was September, when it brought in $81 million — and that's too much for some GOP donors, like Dan Eberhart. "Trump is making hay while the sun is shining," Eberhart told the Post. "He's taking advantage of all the free media coverage to pay off his campaign debt and fill his coffers for whatever comes next. I would rather give to Romney 2012 than Trump 2020 at this point." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus in canada
Canada unveils its biggest economic relief package since World War II

November 30, 2020
Justin Trudeau.
Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Canada unveiled a $77 billion economic relief package on Monday, with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland saying it is the country's largest "since the Second World War."

The package provides help to industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, like travel and tourism, and assistance to long-term care homes, BBC News reports. Lower- and middle-income families will also receive stimulus checks for each child under age 6.

Freeland said Canada will have its largest budget shortfall in decades, but the package is necessary. "As we have learned from previous recessions, the risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much," she said. "We will not repeat the mistakes of the years following the Great Recession of 2008." Freeland also said that once the "virus is under control and our economy is ready for new growth, we will employ an ambitious stimulus package" to be spent over the next three years.

Canada is now experiencing its second wave of coronavirus infections, with the number of active cases more than doubling in November. At least 12,000 Canadians have died of the virus. Catherine Garcia

stepping down
Controversial Trump coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns

November 30, 2020
Scott Atlas.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force known for going against public health experts and pushing for herd immunity, submitted his resignation letter to President Trump on Monday, Fox News reports.

During his tenure, Atlas, a neuroradiologist with no infectious disease background, called lockdowns "extremely harmful" and called on schools to reopen and for colleges to let students play sports. In October, he promoted misinformation about the coronavirus on Twitter, sharing false claims about the effectiveness of masks; Twitter removed his tweet, saying it was in violation of its policy against misleading COVID-19 statements.

Fox News obtained Atlas' resignation letter, dated Dec. 1, in which he states that he "worked hard with a singular focus — to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic." Atlas added that he "always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence." Atlas was a special government employee on a 130-day detail, which was set to expire this week. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Wisconsin certifies Biden's win in the state

November 30, 2020
People count ballots in Wisconsin.
Andy Manis/Getty Images

Following the conclusion of a recount, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Monday certified President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.

The recount of ballots cast in the state's two largest counties was requested by President Trump's campaign, and resulted in Biden receiving a net increase of 87 votes. Going into the recount, Biden was ahead of Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission approved the results before Evers signed a certificate completing the process.

Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes. Trump, who won the state in 2016 by 22,748 votes, has said he will file another lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the results. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

November 30, 2020
Coronavirus screening in Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.

Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."

There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.

Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county." Catherine Garcia

