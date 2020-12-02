10 things you need to know today: December 2, 2020

Juno, Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Actor Elliot Page came out as transgender in a Twitter statement on Tuesday. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," said Page, who was formerly known as Ellen and starred in the breakout 2007 film Juno. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life." The 33-year-old Oscar nominee and Umbrella Academy star vowed to continue speaking out against anti-trans discrimination, particularly from political leaders. "Enough is enough," Page said. "You aren't being 'cancelled,' you are hurting people." GLAAD Director of Transgender Media Nick Adams said Page "has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people" and "will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people." [People, Elliot Page]