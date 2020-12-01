Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy and Juno star, comes out as transgender

Actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender in a powerful statement, speaking out against anti-trans discrimination and reflecting on the "remarkable" feeling of being able to "pursue my authentic self."

Page, the Juno and The Umbrella Academy star who formerly went by Ellen, posted a statement to social media on Tuesday sharing "that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot." He went on to express "overwhelming gratitude" to those who have provided support.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page said, adding, "the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Page also asked for "patience," writing that despite "feeling profoundly happy," he is also "scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence," pointing to the "insidious and cruel" discrimination transgender people face. Page also blasted "political leaders" who "deny our right to exist" and those who "spew hostility towards the trans community."

"Enough is enough," Page said. "You aren't being 'cancelled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks. ... To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

GLAAD Director of Transgender Media Nick Adams said Page "has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people" and "will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people," adding, "We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today," per Variety. Netflix, where Page stars in The Umbrella Academy, also tweeted, "So proud of our superhero!" Brendan Morrow