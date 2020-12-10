10 things you need to know today: December 10, 2020

Hospitals serving 100 million run low on ICU beds

Hospitals serving more than 100 million Americans have reported that their intensive-care-bed capacity is down to less than 15 percent as coronavirus cases hit record levels, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing data released by the Department of Health and Human Services. El Paso hospitals were down to 13 beds out of 400. Fargo, North Dakota, had just three. Albuquerque had none. The data showed that one in 10 Americans live in areas where intensive beds are all full, or fewer than 5 percent remain. The ICU bed shortages mean that in some areas maintaining existing standards of care for the sickest people could become impossible. "There's only so much our frontline care can offer," said Beth Blauer, director of the Centers for Civic Impact at Johns Hopkins University. [The New York Times]