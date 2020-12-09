See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

Canada becomes the 3rd country to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

1:28 p.m.
Pfizer
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has just earned approval in another country.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday received authorization in Canada, with regulator Health Canada announcing it finished reviewing the necessary safety and efficacy data, The New York Times reports.

"After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada," Health Canada said. "...Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place."

Canada was the third country to approve the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, which was previously authorized in the United Kingdom and Bahrain, The Wall Street Journal notes. Canada will receive "up to 249,000 doses this month," according to The Associated Press. In the United States, Pfizer has applied for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine could potentially be approved in the U.S. not long after a key FDA meeting on Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

News of Canada's approval of the Pfizer vaccine comes after regulators in the U.K., where vaccinations began this week, advised that people who have a "significant history of allergic reactions" shouldn't receive the vaccine for now while they investigate two adverse responses. Brendan Morrow

checks out
Edit

Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

12:16 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the White House is pushing to include stimulus checks in the next coronavirus relief package, albeit smaller checks than supporters would like. But it's also not looking to restore boosted unemployment benefits, which expired in July — implying that the proposed $600 stimulus checks are some kind of concession to Democrats, NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes.

In reality, several Republican senators support stimulus checks of at least $1,200, most notably Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). But he said Tuesday that he sees the White House's proposal as more of a launching point, telling Politico that he expects President Trump would back $1,200 checks for individuals and $2,400 for couples.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) put the disconnect in harsher terms on Wednesday, telling MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that "when we go to war" or look for "tax breaks for billionaires," "there's endless amounts of money." But "when children are going hungry in America today, suddenly we don't have enough money." "It's crap," Sanders succinctly said, affirming that he'd stay in Washington through Christmas if that's what it took to get bigger checks to Americans. Kathryn Krawczyk

lifted
Edit

Google reportedly lifting political ad ban ahead of Georgia runoffs

11:41 a.m.
Google
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

The ban on political ads that Google put into place for the 2020 election is reportedly being lifted.

The company on Wednesday told advertising partners its ban on political advertising will be lifted on Thursday, Axios reports. The ban was implemented after polls closed last month, with Google saying it was doing so to "limit the potential for ads to increase confusion post-election." Facebook also instituted a political ad ban.

But even after President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner in the election, both Facebook and Google said they would extend the bans. This prompted complaints from both Democrats and Republicans looking to advertise ahead of the key Georgia runoff elections scheduled for January, which will decide control of the Senate.

Because of these ad bans, most of the advertising money in the runoffs "has been channeled into local broadcast ads," Axios reports. Facebook hasn't said when it might lift its own ban, but Politico's Elena Schneider wrote that Google's decision "will be key for" the Georgia runoffs, as it leaves "campaigns and committees some time to get their digital strategies back on track."

Google said it regularly pauses advertising "for a discrete period over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events," but "we no longer consider this post-election period to be a sensitive event,'" CNBC reported. The news comes after YouTube, which is owned by Google, announced it would ban new videos falsely claiming widespread fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 election, saying this is "in line with our approach towards historical U.S. president elections," as opposed to "a current election." Brendan Morrow

congressional consequences
Edit

Fudge's HUD appointment leaves Democrats with their smallest House majority in a century

11:20 a.m.

Instead of their projected gains, Democrats lost at least nine House seats in the 2020 election, leaving them with just 222 seats to Republicans' 211. And with the appointments of Reps. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) and Cedric Richmond (D-La.) to top Biden administration positions, Democrats will be left with their smallest majority in more than a century, Politico reports.

Shortly after the election, President-elect Joe Biden chose Richmond to lead his Office of Public Engagement. And on Tuesday, Biden announced Fudge would be his nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That would leave Democrats with just 220 seats in the House once the next Congress is sworn in, and their margin over the GOP could shrink even more when the last two House races are called. As Politico's Jake Sherman notes, that's the smallest majority Democrats have had since 1893, and could make it harder for Democrats to win relief negotiations they're expected to hold early next year.

Fudge and Richmond's seats are both in safely blue districts, so the Democratic majority will likely grow again once special elections are held to replace them. But when asked about keeping the Democratic caucus united for a few months, Fudge didn't seem incredibly confident. "I just have to hope that we can hold together long enough to make sure that something like that would happen if I should leave," she told Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Better late than never?
Edit

YouTube to remove new videos falsely claiming widespread fraud changed the outcome of the election

10:19 a.m.
YouTube
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

YouTube is set to start taking down false claims that widespread fraud altered the 2020 election outcome — over a month following Election Day.

The company on Wednesday said that because "enough states have certified their election results to determine a president-elect," it will now "start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome" of the race. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but President Trump hasn't conceded and continues to level baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, which his attorney general has said the Justice Department has found no evidence to support.

YouTube previously faced criticism for not taking down false claims about the 2020 election, such as when it left up a video from the far-right One America News Network uploaded on Nov. 4 that falsely asserted Trump won. By that point, there was no projected winner yet, and the video claimed that Trump carried some states that news networks had already projected for Biden. YouTube told CNBC at the time it prohibits "content misleading viewers about voting," but it said the video "doesn't rise to that level." On Nov. 12, YouTube also responded to a tweet flagging a video from One America News claiming "Trump won" by saying, "We're allowing these videos because discussion of election results & the process of counting votes is allowed on" the site.

In Wednesday's announcement, YouTube explained it will now be treating the 2020 race as a "historical" election rather than a "current" one and will, for instance, remove videos "claiming that a presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors." News coverage or commentary with enough "education, documentary, scientific or artistic context" can stay, however. The policy will start being enforced on Wednesday, and CNN's Brian Fung noted that it "could have a big impact on Trump and right-wing channels." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Hospital ICUs serving a third of Americans are nearing capacity

9:51 a.m.
Hospital ICU.
John Moore/Getty Images

Intensive Care Units at dozens of hospitals across the U.S. are at or over capacity, while hundreds more are close to it as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Hospitals serving areas where more than 100 million Americans live reported having less than 15 percent of ICU beds open last week, Department of Health and Human Services data analyzed by The New York Times showed. In areas serving 1 in 10 Americans, hospitals reported their ICUs were totally full or had less than 5 percent of beds available.

Hospital workers had plenty of stories to back up this data. Dr. Jeffrey Sather, chief of medical staff at a North Dakota hospital, told the Times he has devoted a whole floor of his six-story hospital to coronavirus patients, but they continue overloading an over-capacity emergency room. Other hospitals in the area are also overloaded and unable to take transfers to lessen Sather's hospital's burden.

Health care experts say it's impossible for hospital workers to keep up top care when beds are this overloaded. Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, told the Times that because the rate at which coronavirus patients are going to the hospitals is decreasing, it suggests hospitals are rationing who they will admit. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is expected to soon formalize this process by allowing hospitals to ration care based on survival prospects. Kathryn Krawczyk

year in review
Edit

Top trending Google searches of 2020 included 'how to cut men's hair at home' and 'where is my stimulus money'

8:34 a.m.
Google logo
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Google is taking a look back at this bizarre year by way of its annual list of top trending searches.

The company on Wednesday revealed the searches that "had the highest spike" this year compared to 2019, and predictably, three out of the top five searches related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top search was "election results," but number two was "coronavirus," four was "coronavirus update," and five was "coronavirus symptoms."

Number three, though, was Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died in January, while at number eight was Glee star Naya Rivera and at number nine was Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, both of whom also died this year. Zoom was sixth on the list of top searches, while at seven was "who is winning the election," and rounding out the list at ten was the Playstation 5, which launched in November.

Throughout the year, users also turned to Google to find out "how to donate to Black Lives Matter," "how to help Australia fires," "how to make hand sanitizer," and "how to cut men's hair at home," also searching for recipes for sourdough bread and the answer to the question, "where is my stimulus money?"

The top news trends, Google said, were "election results" and "coronavirus" followed by "stimulus checks," while the top trending person was President-elect Joe Biden. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was third on the list of people, although between her and Biden was North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, presumably due to false reports of his death.

Tom Hanks, who in March revealed he contracted COVID-19, was the top trending actor, while the top trending video game was Among Us, the top trending movie was Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite, and the top trending TV show was Tiger King. A hit song from Cardi B also apparently prompted a lot of Googling, as topping the list of trending definitions was "WAP." Read the full list here. Brendan Morrow

Johnsplaining
Edit

Thanks to John Oliver's weird obsession, Pringles revealed what its mascot looks like from the neck down

8:25 a.m.

Last Week Tonight's John Oliver took a break from his between-seasons hiatus to dive into one of his many odd obsessions: What does the Pringles mascot's body look like? "The only thing we do know is that his head looks like a hard-boiled egg disguised as Tom Selleck," he said. Technically, it wasn't his obsession, Oliver explained. But after he'd mused in detail about Julius Pringles' body in a November show, "people went out of their way either draw or find drawings of what people feel the Pringles guy does look like from the neck down." He showed some examples and commented on them, calling the exercise "genuinely uplifting."

"The only thing that doesn't sit well with me is just how silent Pringles has been on this matter," Oliver said, offering to donate $10,000 to Feeding America if Pringles came through.

Pringles came through Tuesday evening, tweeting out a video of a full-body Julius Pringles.

Oliver called Pringles a "garbage snack" and specifically mocked the company's Twitter feed, but as the old adage goes, no publicity is bad publicity. And Pringles did get in a bit of a dig at Oliver's bizarre obsession, pointing out that Oliver's $10,000 donation represents $1 for every second he "has thought of Mr. P's body." So it seems to be a win-win-win. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.