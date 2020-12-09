U.S. records more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day

-
U.S. records more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day7:58 p.m.
Biden reportedly selects Katherine Tai as trade representative6:40 p.m.
House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown5:12 p.m.
The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House4:51 p.m.
Hunter Biden reveals he's under federal investigation for his 'tax affairs,' denies wrongdoing4:44 p.m.
17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules4:16 p.m.
FTC sues Facebook to divest of WhatsApp and Instagram4:02 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for coronavirus3:06 p.m.
