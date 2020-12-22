10 things you need to know today: December 22, 2020

Barr says he won't appoint special counsel on election fraud

Outgoing Attorney General William Barr on Monday broke with President Trump and said he didn't plan to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden or allegations of voter fraud. Barr said he was "sure there was fraud in this election" but that he had seen no evidence it was "systemic or broad-based" enough to change the outcome. He said there was no basis for the federal government to seize voting machines. The comments came two days before Barr was to leave the job, as Trump stepped up his longshot effort to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. "If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would name one, but I haven't, and I'm not going to," Barr said. [The Washington Post]