10 things you need to know today: December 31, 2020

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations reach record high

U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose above 125,000 on Wednesday for the first time. More than 220,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, as well as about 3,800 deaths, a single-day record. The U.S. death toll surpassed 342,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic has been surging across the country, and the statistics are still being affected by backlogs in reporting data over the Christmas holiday, with figures rising later in the week after falling on Sunday and Monday. Federal health officials acknowledged on Wednesday that the distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines was off to a slower than expected start. "We know it should be better, and we're working hard to make it better," said Moncef Slaoui, scientific adviser of Operation Warp Speed. [The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times]