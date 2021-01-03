10 things you need to know today: January 3, 2021

Germany, U.K. expect to prolong, tighten coronavirus restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday he's "fully reconciled" with the fact that his government may "need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher" in "many parts of the country" as the coronavirus, including a newly-identified, potentially more transmissible variant, continues to surge. Johnson didn't get too specific on possible restriction enhancements, but he did say school closures may be on the horizon, even though "it's not something we necessarily want to do." Germany, meanwhile, is preparing to extend its national COVID-19 lockdown beyond Jan. 10. "The numbers are still too high, so we will have to prolong restrictions," Health Minister Jens Spahn said Saturday night. It's unclear how long the extension would last, though an answer will likely come Tuesday when Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are expected to meet. [The Guardian, Reuters]