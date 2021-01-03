117th congress
Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

8:23 a.m.

With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.

Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will free from isolation as well, with Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.

If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present" which essentially renders them absent and would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there.

"I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dies at 70

January 2, 2021
Paul Westphal.
AP Photo/Fred Jewell

Paul Westphal, a standout for the Phoenix Suns who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019, died Saturday. He was 70. Westphal revealed a brain cancer diagnosis last year. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Westphal starred at the University of Southern California before getting drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1972, where he contributed to an NBA championship in 1974. But his career really took off once he was traded to the Phoenix Suns prior to the 1975 season. He went on to make five straight All Star appearances for Phoenix between 1977 and 1981, and he helped the franchise make its first finals appearance in 1976, where they faced off against his old team. The Suns lost to the Celtics in six games despite Westphal displaying heroics in a narrow, triple overtime defeat in Game 5, which is considered one of the greatest NBA games ever played.

After his playing days were over, Westphal got into coaching at the pro and collegiate level, including a stint with the Suns, whom he guided to their second and most recent Western Conference title in 1993. The Suns, who were led by MVP Charles Barkley at the time, again came up short in heartbreaking fashion against Michael Jordan and the Bulls in six games. Read the Suns tribute to Westphal here. Tim O'Donnell

U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

January 2, 2021
NSA campus.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.

There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.

The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Cruz, 10 GOP senators to oppose electoral votes 'unless and until' an 'emergency 10-day' audit

January 2, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) led a group of senators and senators-elect who issued a joint statement Saturday declaring they intend to reject presidential electors from battleground states during the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6 "unless and until" an emergency 10-day audit of election returns is completed.

In all, 11 senators signed the statements, joining Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who announced his plans to object last week.

President Trump and his allies have hurled allegations of widespread voter fraud since his November defeat. There's no evidence to back up the claims, and Trump's legal team, as well as other Republican groups, have had dozens of lawsuits rejected by courts at every level, including the Supreme Court.

Still, Trump now has members of both the House and Senate willing to object to the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Per Axios, if both a representative and a senator object to an individual state's results next week, the House and Senate will head to their chambers and vote on whether to uphold a challenge.

Although there's support for doing so in the Republican Party, the movement seems unlikely to garner enough in either chamber of Congress. The House has a Democratic majority and even if the GOP still holds the Senate by Jan. 6, several Republican senators have expressed opposition to attempts to overturn the Electoral College results, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

India approves first 2 COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use

January 2, 2021
AstraZeneca.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for emergency use, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters Saturday. Additionally, the government authorized the emergency use of a vaccine known as COVAXIN developed locally by Bharat Biotech and the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

They're the first coronavirus vaccine candidates to get the green light in India, launching a massive immunization campaign in the world's second most populous nation, which has recorded the second largest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca shot has already been approved in the United Kingdom. While its clinical trials raised questions about its efficacy, especially compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, it's considered safe and is also cheaper and easier to distribute than other candidates.

Little is known about the results of COVAXIN's clinical trials, Reuters reports.

India has two more vaccines awaiting approval, including Russia's Sputnik V, and the country's health regulator has also received an emergency-use application for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

Iran to enrich uranium up to 20 percent 'as soon as possible'

January 2, 2021
IAEA logo.
ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images

Iran is ready to produce 20 percent enriched uranium at its underground Fordo nuclear facility "as soon as possible," Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian Atomic Energy Organization, said Saturday. "We are like soldiers and our fingers are on the triggers," he told Iranian state television. The 20 percent figure is much higher than the threshold set in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and though it's well below the grade required to make a bomb, The Guardian has previously reported the early stages of enrichment are the most challenging, and it gets easier over time.

The plan came to light Friday, and both Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency have since confirmed that Tehran has informed the agency of its preparations. The decision comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and both Washington and Jerusalem following the assassinations of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani — which was carried out by the U.S. in a drone strike almost exactly one year ago — and Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who founded the country's military nuclear program two decades ago.

Iran has blamed Israel for Fakhrizadeh's death, and the country's parliament subsequently passed a law calling for the production and storage of 20 percent enriched uranium, as well as an end to IAEA inspections, which are meant to ensure the country is not developing an atomic bomb. It does not appear Tehran has followed through on the latter step, however, The Associated Press reports. Salehi said the enrichment "should be done under IAEA supervision." Read more at The Associated Press and France 24. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci not in favor of expanding gap between COVID-19 vaccine doses

January 2, 2021
Anthony Fauci.
Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' leading infectious disease expert, told CNN on Friday that he would "not be in favor" of delaying second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to increase the amount of people who can receive their first injection.

The United Kingdom announced a plan this week that involves stretching the wait time between the first and second shots of the two coronavirus vaccines authorized in the country, including the Pfizer jab, up to 12 weeks. The thinking is that doing so will give more people at least partial protection until production ramps up.

But the trials for Pfizer and Moderna included a three and four week gap, respectively, which means data is only available for that time frame, and Fauci wants the U.S. to stick to what it is known with more certainty rather than follow the U.K.'s lead. Read more at The Guardian and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Judge rejects GOP lawsuit against Pence

January 2, 2021
Mike Pence.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle on Friday night tossed out a lawsuit filed against Vice President Mike Pence by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and other Republicans that sought to broaden the vice president's authority to reject electoral votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 6 when he oversees the Electoral College certification.

Pence's role in the process, as laid out in an 1887 law governing presidential election certification, is considered ceremonial; he has the responsibility of opening, announcing, and tallying the results. The plaintiffs, however, are hoping he takes on an expanded role to invalidate them as part of a longshot, last-ditch effort to overturn the presidential election.

Kernodle, who was appointed by President Trump, dismissed the case because he found that Gohmert and his fellow plaintiffs lacked a sufficient legal stake to justify the lawsuit. Kernodle's ruling comes a day after a Justice Department attorney representing Pence requested the lawsuit be rejected. Gohmert has said his lawyers will appeal. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

