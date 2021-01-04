10 things you need to know today: January 4, 2021

Cleveland Browns clinch first playoff berth since 2002

The long-struggling Cleveland Browns clinched the franchise's first playoff berth since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns finished the season at 11-5, and they'll finish as the no. 6 seed in the AFC. "After the game we had members who wrote they sit on the couch and cry tears of joy!" said Stefan Willi, president of the Switzerland chapter of Cleveland Browns Backers Worldwide. "For some fans, it will be [their] first playoff game." Fourteen NFL teams advance to the playoffs, seven in the NFC and seven in the AFC. The Browns and the Steelers will meet again in their first game. The Kansas City Chiefs will get a bye in the AFC's first round. The Green Bay Packers will get a bye in the NFC. The other six teams in both conferences will play their first games next weekend. [NFL, Sporting News]