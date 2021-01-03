Pelosi secures 4th term as House speaker

By Sunday night, the NFL playoff picture will be cemented, but there's a slew of games with major postseason implications throughout the day. Here are five to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS — The 10-5 Dolphins are trying to secure a wild card spot and will be in with a win, though there are a couple scenarios in which they'll be safe with a loss. 12-3 Buffalo is the superior team here, but it's unclear how long their starters will be on the field.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS — The Browns are in a similar situation to Miami. A win gets them in, but a loss won't necessarily be the end of their season. The AFC North champion Steelers are resting several starters and Cleveland is dealing with COVID-19 issues, but it's still worth tuning to see if the long-struggling Browns can clinch their first playoff appearance since 2002.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET on Fox — It's hard to believe but the 5-10 Giants and 6-9 Cowboys could each be one win away from a division title. The long-time rivals need a victory, as well as a loss from the 6-9 Washington Football Team on Sunday night, to lock up the moribund, but weirdly entertaining NFC East.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox — The up-and-down 8-7 Bears can secure a wild card spot with a win over their nemesis from Green Bay, though an Arizona Cardinals loss would get them in, as well. The 12-3 Packers won't be coasting, however, since a win would give them home field advantage and a first round bye.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS — The Cardinals will need to beat the Rams and backup quarterback John Wolford to eke into the 7-team NFC tournament, while the Rams will be in with a Bears loss. But if Chicago does upset Green Bay, they can't afford to lose to Arizona. Tim O'Donnell