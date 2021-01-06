10 things you need to know today: January 6, 2021

Grammy Awards postponed due to California COVID surge

The Grammy Awards have been postponed from Jan. 31 to March 14 because of the surge in coronavirus cases in California, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday. The music industry's biggest awards had already scaled down plans for the ceremony. Only presenters and performers will be allowed to attend, with nobody else in the audience. The event was set to be held in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in California. "The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," said Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy interim CEO/president. [USA Today]