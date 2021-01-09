10 things you need to know today: January 9, 2021

Biden plans to release most COVID-19 vaccine doses

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible." A transition official told CNN that Biden's team believes vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce second doses at a pace that will still allow for their distribution in a timely fashion, and the administration is prepared to invoke the Defense Production Act to ramp up the process. The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps. [CNN, The New York Times]