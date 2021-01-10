10 things you need to know today: January 10, 2021

Black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet located

Indonesian officials announced Sunday that the black boxes of a passenger jet carrying 62 people that crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday have been located. Divers are expected to be able to retrieve the two flight recorders soon. There are still no clues as to what caused the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 to crash shortly after taking off from Jakarta, but it's possible weather was a factor. The aircraft, which was 26-years-old but reportedly in good condition, did not send a distress signal and is thought to have dropped more than 10,000 feet in less than a minute. Investigators said the plane broke apart upon hitting the water, ruling out a midair breakup. Search efforts will continue, and it's likely more significant parts of the plane will be recovered, though there appears to be no hope of finding survivors. [Bloomberg, BBC]