10 things you need to know today: January 14, 2021

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate coronavirus origin

A World Health Organization team on Thursday arrived at the central China city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, to begin a search for the source of the pandemic. The team immediately faced obstacles, with two scientists denied entry from Singapore because they tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, and the remaining 13 experts quarantined for two weeks in Wuhan. The news came as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that more than 10 million Americans have received initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 29.3 million doses have been distributed. After the Trump administration changed vaccine guidelines on Tuesday, more than 50 million people in the United States who are 65 or older — as well as younger people with underlying conditions — are now eligible to be vaccinated. [The New York Times, CNN]