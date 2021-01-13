too little too late
Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

7:29 p.m.

Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message from the president, who called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."

During the five-minute message, Trump did not mention that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election.

"I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."

There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." Catherine Garcia

impeachment round 2
Pelosi: Impeachment shows 'no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States'

6:24 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signed the article of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday evening, saying she was "heartbroken" over the president inciting "an insurrection."

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, a "responsibility we did not think one week ago we would have," Pelosi said during the brief engrossment ceremony.

The bipartisan impeachment was a way for the House to demonstrate that "no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States; that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country; and that once again we honored our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help us God," Pelosi said. Trump is now the first president to ever be impeached twice. Catherine Garcia

impeachment round 2
McConnell says there's not enough time to hold 'fair and serious' impeachment trial before Biden takes office

5:47 p.m.

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach Trump a second time after his supporters attacked the Capitol building last week. Trump will now face a second impeachment trial before the Senate — but that won't happen until the body reconvenes just a day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday.

"Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude" before Biden is sworn in, McConnell said in a statement. "Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no decision would be reached until after President Trump had left office. That is not a decision I am making. That is a fact," McConnell continued, citing how previous Senate impeachment trials lasted weeks. Therefore, McConnell would like Congress and the executive branch to remain "completely focused on facilitating a safe and orderly transfer of power."

McConnell indicated earlier Wednesday that he wouldn't reconvene the Senate before Jan. 19 to proceed with Trump's impeachment. He also told his GOP colleagues he was still undecided on his own vote on whether to impeach the president. Kathryn Krawczyk

capitol hill riot
34 House Democrats call for investigation of 'concerning' Capitol tours day before riot

5:43 p.m.

More than 30 House Democrats on Wednesday signed a letter asking Capitol security officials to launch an "immediate investigation into the suspicious behavior and access given to visitors to the Capitol" the day before a mob of President Trump's supports stormed the building.

The signees said many of them, including those who were trained during their time in the military to recognize "suspicious behavior," witnessed more visitors than usual, especially in light of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, to the Capitol on Jan. 5. In fact, the tours were "so concerning" they were reported to the sergeant-at-arms. The latter states that the people in the Capitol appeared to be part of the mob that marched to the grounds from the White House the next day, and that they "seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol."

The rest of the letter echoes allegations made earlier Wednesday by Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), who spearheaded the investigation request. Sherrill said she believes the visitors were on a reconnaissance mission and were aided by members of Congress.

The Democrats want security officials to look into guest logs that could provide any information on who may signed into the complex, as well as who granted access. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
The impeachment debate featured some terrible mask wearing by members of both parties

5:03 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday imposed a set of fines for congressmembers who don't wear masks on the House floor. The threat seemed to convince everyone to mask up for Wednesday's impeachment debate — though a few House members needed some reminders.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) seemingly took to the House floor without his mask at the beginning of Wednesday's proceedings, earning a pointed reminder from the House officer. But that didn't stop Jordan from reportedly removing his mask later in the debates to cough.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) was meanwhile spotted removing his mask for a second to seemingly sneeze into his hand, even though that's the exact situation when it's most important to wear a mask.

And other representatives kept letting their masks slip below their noses as they gave their opinions on the second impeachment of President Trump.

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) meanwhile didn't have a problem covering her nose and mouth. Still, the QAnon backer and coronavirus skeptic ironically did so with a mask that read "Censored," even as she spoke directly to tens of thousands of viewers watching around the country and the world.

And Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) let his mask share his criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — though his and everyone else's masks are actually effective at and necessary for stopping the spread of coronavirus. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
GOP congressman explains impeachment support: Trump 'shrank from leadership when our country needed it most'

4:53 p.m.

On Wednesday, 10 House Republicans voted in favor of President Trump's impeachment, with several, including Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), and Pete Meijer (R-Mich.), announcing their decisions during the floor debate.

Meijer released a fairly lengthy statement saying he "wrestled" with his choice before reaching the conclusion that Trump's actions during and after the deadly Capitol riot last week warranted impeachment. "The one man who could have restored order, prevented the deaths of five Americans including a Capitol Police officer, and avoided the desecration of our Capitol shrank from leadership when our country needed it most," he said in the statement.

But it appears that Meijer became convinced to cast his vote for the resolution because of how Trump handled the aftermath. Meijer noted that he holds the seat that once belonged to former President Gerald Ford, who pardoned former President Richard Nixon after Watergate. However, Meijer said, that pardon came after Nixon resigned and accepted responsibility for the crime, something he argues Trump has not done.

After Meijer, a freshman, publicly announced his intentions, his predecessor, former Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), thanked him over Twitter. Amash, a former Republican who left the party in 2019, was the only non-Democrat to vote in favor of the House's previous Trump impeachment resolution, so Meijer's vote naturally prompted some questions about whether there was anything specific about their Michigan district that led to its representatives breaking from Trump. Some analysts think it has to do with demographics. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Trump becomes 1st president in American history to be impeached twice

4:37 p.m.
President Trump has officially become the first president in American history to be impeached two times.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection," one week after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a deadly riot. The resolution was passed with ten Republicans voting in favor, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third highest-ranking member of the party in the House.

The vote came following several hours of debate, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opened by arguing Trump is a "clear and present danger" to the United States after he "incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) argued impeaching Trump "in such a short time frame would be a mistake," but he agreed that the president "bears responsibility" for the attack on the Capitol.

Trump spoke to his supporters prior to the riot last week and urged them to "walk down to the Capitol" where Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election win, telling the crowd, "you will never take back our country with weakness." The subsequent riot at the Capitol left five people dead, but Trump has denied responsibility and claimed his remarks were "totally appropriate" despite facing a bipartisan rebuke.

Trump was previously impeached in 2019 for pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. That time, no Republicans voted in favor of impeaching him. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) doesn't plan to use his emergency powers to bring the Senate back for an immediate impeachment trial before Jan. 19, however. McConnell has said he has "not made a final decision" on whether he'll vote to convict Trump. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
GOP congressman questions whether any rioters attacked Capitol because of Trump. Video suggests they did.

3:48 p.m.

During Wednesday's impeachment debate on the House floor, Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) asked his colleagues — many of whom have accused President Trump of inciting an insurrection — if any of the individuals who participated in the deadly riot at the United States Capitol building last week have been brought before Congress "to answer whether they did that because of our president."

Mast didn't receive an answer, which appeared to be his intent, and stood silently at the podium to prove his point. But while it's true that no one has actually spoken before Congress to say that they were inspired to storm the Capitol by or on behalf of Trump, observers quickly noted there is video evidence of at least some members of the mob who did claim to police that day that Trump "invited" them to the grounds, so it's unclear if Mast's point landed the way he intended. Tim O'Donnell

