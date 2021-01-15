10 things you need to know today: January 15, 2021

Biden proposes $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

President-elect Joe Biden released details on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan on Thursday. He said the cost was high, but, "The very health of our nation is at stake." The proposal includes several key Democratic priorities, including another round of direct payments to Americans. The plan calls for sending most Americans relief checks of $1,400. It also would provide $400 billion for expanded testing and vaccine distribution to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The plan includes $400 per week in boosted unemployment benefits through September, and $350 billion for state and local governments. It also calls for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Republicans are expected to object to the cost. Biden will need 10 GOP votes in the Senate to beat a filibuster. [The New York Times]