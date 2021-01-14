coronavirus stimulus update
Edit

Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan includes another round of checks, boosted unemployment

5:40 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden released details on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan on Thursday. The plan includes several priorities sought by Biden's fellow Democrats, including boosting the $600 direct relief payments already going out to most Americans, and extending increased unemployment insurance. It also includes plans for accelerating vaccine distribution, boosting testing capacity, and reopening schools.

Both Democrats and President Trump pushed to put $2,000 stimulus payments in the smaller bipartisan coronavirus relief bill passed at the end of 2020. Biden wants to send $1,400 more to Americans to reach that $2,000. Biden's bill would also include a range of tax credit increases for families, allowing parents to claim up to $3,000 for each child under 17, as opposed to the current $2,000. And while the December package extended expiring unemployment programs, Biden's bill would boost unemployment payments by $400 each week through September.

The bill also includes more than $400 billion focused purely on the pandemic, including funds for tribal nations' responses, $50 billion for expanding COVID-19 testing, and $160 billion for a national vaccine program. Additionally, Biden is calling for $130 billion to help safely reopen schools within 100 days of the package's passage. Another $350 billion in the bill would go to state and local governments facing budget shortfalls. Also tucked in the bill is a proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, plus funding for child care and nutrition programs.

Biden could invoke a special budgetary rule to push the legislation through Congress with only Democratic votes, but a person familiar with his transition team told CNBC Biden wants bipartisan backing, so the total cost could come in below the "trillions of dollars" Biden called for last week. Biden is scheduled to speak about the proposal on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET from Wilmington, Delaware. Kathryn Krawczyk

nypd news
Edit

New York sues NYPD over alleged 'pattern' of excessive force during peaceful protests

4:40 p.m.
New York City Police Department.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a lawsuit against the NYPD and its alleged misconduct during protests.

In a complaint filed Thursday, James, on behalf of the state, alleged the New York City Police Department displayed "a pattern of using excessive force and making false arrests against New Yorkers during peaceful protests" last year. The department violated the 1st, 4th, and 14th Amendment rights of New Yorkers as officers cracked down on protesters and even arrested legal observers during racial justice protests last year, the suit alleges.

The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and the world. New York City was home to some of the largest protests, with some residents demanding justice over the police killing of Eric Garner six years earlier. Videos from some of the protests seemingly showed police attacking "peaceful protests" with "batons, fist strikes, pepper spray, and other physical force," including against many people not charged with any crimes, the suit said. These marked the "latest manifestation of the NYPD's unconstitutional policing practices," the suit continued.

The suit names New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, and Chief of Department Terence A. Monahan as defendants in the suit. De Blasio has also been the target of criticism from the NYPD itself. He decided to reduce the force's budget by $1 billion last year amid calls to reduce police funding. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Edit

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski: Trump 'incited violence' and House responded 'appropriately' with impeachment

3:52 p.m.
Lisa Murkowski
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As all eyes turn to how Senate Republicans will vote in a second impeachment trial for President Trump, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says the president's "unlawful actions cannot go without consequence."

Murkowski released a statement Thursday after the House passed an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building. While the Alaska senator didn't announce how she'll vote, she made clear she feels the House was right to make Trump the only president in American history to be impeached twice.

"On the day of the riots, President Trump's words incited violence, which led to the injury and deaths of Americans — including a Capitol Police officer — the desecration of the Capitol, and briefly interfered with the government's ability to ensure a peaceful transfer of power," she said. "Such unlawful actions cannot go without consequence and the House has responded swiftly, and I believe, appropriately, with impeachment."

Murkowski, who voted to acquit Trump in his previous impeachment trial, went on to describe the Senate's power of trying impeachments as a "weighty and important responsibility," vowing to "listen carefully and consider the arguments of both sides" before announcing how she'll vote. Pundits have listed her as among the Republican senators to watch ahead of Trump's second impeachment trial, and she previously called on the president to resign following the Capitol riot.

"He only wants to stay there for his ego," Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News last week. "He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing."

A Senate impeachment trial of Trump could potentially begin on the same day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. The president was acquitted in his first impeachment trial in 2020 with only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), voting to convict him. Brendan Morrow

the biden transition
Edit

Jaime Harrison reportedly tapped as DNC chair

2:05 p.m.
Jaime Harrison
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Jaime Harrison has reportedly been selected to serve as the next chair of the Democratic National Committee.

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Harrison, the former South Carolina Democratic Party chair and 2020 Senate candidate, as his pick to chair the DNC, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Harrison challenged Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his South Carolina Senate seat last year, losing the race to Graham but breaking fundraising records. The Times notes Harrison has been championed by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), an ally of Biden's whose endorsement offered a key boost during the incoming president's 2020 campaign. Tom Perez, the current chair of the Democratic National Committee, previously decided not to seek another term. Harrison ran for DNC chair in 2017.

News of Biden's selection was confirmed by NBC News, which noted the DNC will meet next week to officially elect its next chair. NBC also writes that Harrison "has long advocated inside the DNC for greater investment in Southern states, which Democrats have often written off, a strategy allies say was vindicated by Democrats' recent wins in Georgia." Brendan Morrow

potty patrol
Edit

Secret Service reportedly had to use Obama's bathroom after being barred from Ivanka Trump's

1:59 p.m.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent the past few years living in a six bedroom, 6.5 bathroom rented home in Washington, D.C.'s exclusive Kalorama neighborhood. The family could count high-profile officials and even one former president among their neighbors — as well as their own Secret Service detail, who had to rent a nearby apartment to use the bathroom because they weren't allowed inside the Kushner-Trump home, neighbors and law enforcement sources tell The Washington Post.

It's not unusual for Secret Service agents to stay out of the typically expansive homes they're guarding, instead using a garage or auxiliary building as their home base, the Post notes. But Kushner and Trump took that to an extreme, forcing the Secret Service to install a porta-potty outside their home just so they had somewhere to relieve themselves, sources said. The unsightly outdoor bathroom was taken down after neighbors complained.

That's when the Kushner-Trump detail started using a bathroom in the Obama family's nearby garage. But they were kicked out when "a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump-Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom," the Post notes. Agents then headed to to Vice President Mike Pence's home a mile away to use the toilet or, when time was short, counted on nearby restaurants and even knocked on neighbors' doors. One of those neighbors eventually ended up renting a $3,000/month basement studio to the agents, making $144,000 in taxpayer money by the time the lease expires this September.

A White House spokesperson denied Trump and Kushner barred Secret Service from their home, saying it was the force's choice not to come inside — something one law enforcement officer disputed. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

he can do this all day
Edit

Chris Evans might be coming out of Captain America retirement

12:55 p.m.
Chris Evans
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chris Evans apparently hasn't reached the end of the line as Captain America just yet.

The actor is in talks to reprise the role of Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite seemingly hanging up his shield for good in Avengers: Endgame, Deadline revealed on Thursday.

According to the report, if a deal is reached, Evans would return as Captain America in "at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film." He's reportedly not likely to star in another solo Captain America movie, but rather take a similar path as Robert Downey Jr., who starred in his last solo Iron Man film in 2013 but subsequently returned as Tony Stark in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The news of Evans' potential Captain America return was shocking considering 2019's Avengers: Endgame seemed like the definitive ending to his story, concluding with Steve Rogers, now an old man, passing on the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). In a 2019 interview, Evans said he wouldn't be "eager" to return as Steve because "it'd be a shame to sour" his ending in Endgame, though he did note, "you never say never."

The report from Deadline didn't make clear if Evans might be back in a flashback or return in the present timeline as old man Steve, nor did it specify when his return might happen. But it seems that while fans said goodbye to beloved heroes in Endgame, their eventual return may be, like Thanos himself, inevitable. Brendan Morrow

climate change is real and it's happening
Edit

2020 ties for warmest year on record, continuing 7-year hot streak

12:53 p.m.
Wildfires in Siberia.
EKATERINA ANISIMOVA/AFP via Getty Images

2020 has tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record — and there's no end to the warming in sight.

A wave of scientific institutions' analyses released in the past week point to a "photo finish" between the two years for the hottest on record, Zeke Hausfather, a climate expert at the Breakthrough Institute, told The Washington Post. And regardless of which year is on top, 2020 and the six years before it make up the top 7 hottest years in more than a century and a half of recorded history, once again showing how human-caused global warming is continuing to warp the planet.

When looking at the top two finishes, 2016 had everything it needed to be a hot year, experiencing an El Niño event that brings warm waters to the Pacific and hotter temperatures as a result. Meanwhile 2020 saw a La Niña, which usually brings cooler weather. But even the chilly phenomenon couldn't dampen the Earth's increasingly hot streak. A tenth of the planet can count 2020 as its hottest year, leading to wildfires above the Arctic Circle and the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, reports the Post. Those wildfires have a compounding effect, as they released massive amounts of carbon dioxide that will likely only add to the Earth's warming.

The past year's La Niña didn't emerge until September, meaning its strongest effects will likely be reserved for 2021, Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA's Goddard Institute, noted to The New York Times. So while 2021 probably won't be a "record-warm year," it'll likely be "another top-five year, and clearly part of the string of very warm years that we've been having," Schmidt said. See just where 2020's record heat had its strongest effects at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

the dude abides
Edit

Jeff Bridges says tumor has 'drastically shrunk' after lymphoma diagnosis

11:54 a.m.
Jeff Bridges
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jeff Bridges has announced some great news amid his battle with lymphoma.

The Big Lebowski actor shared a promising health update on his website after revealing his lymphoma diagnosis in October.

"I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking the tumor," Bridges wrote, per Page Six. "Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk."

Bridges went on to write that he came home "elated," though he also described subsequently turning on the TV and seeing the news on the day of the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. The actor said that "to see our country attacking itself broke my heart."

When he shared his diagnosis last year, Bridges wrote that he feels "fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good." He later updated fans in December, writing alongside a photo of himself with a shaved head that he's "feeling good." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.