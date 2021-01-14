the coronavirus crisis
New jobless claims climb to 965,000, the most since August

9:27 a.m.
Unemployment applications
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has climbed to the highest level in about five months.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 965,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, a big jump of 181,000 claims from the revised level of the week before. This was the highest number of new jobless claims since the week of Aug. 22, and the number came in significantly worse than the 800,000 claims economists were expecting, CNBC reports.

The high total comes as the U.S. continues to experience a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Last week, the latest U.S. jobs report showed the economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, the first monthly loss since April.

"The race between vaccine distribution and mounting labor market damage continues," Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel said, per NBC News. "Even once vaccine distribution starts making a real dent in case numbers, it will still be a long road to a full economic recovery. Spring weather conditions will hopefully be a boost, allowing businesses and restaurants to again operate outdoors more easily." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Getting coronavirus may prevent against reinfection for months, preliminary study finds

9:52 a.m.

Getting COVID-19 is nearly as effective at preventing reinfection as the two top coronavirus vaccines — but there are a few catches.

A study by Public Health England, which has yet to be peer reviewed, tested 21,000 health care workers across the U.K. and found 6,614 of them had antibodies against COVID-19, indicating they'd contracted the virus in the past. But of those who'd been infected, 44 had possibly gotten the virus again despite their antibodies, resulting in a 83 percent chance of protection against reinfection over five months, CNN reports.

As Forbes notes, 83 percent isn't far off from the 95 percent effectiveness provided by Moderna's vaccine, or the 94 percent from Pfizer's. Still, that percentage means it's very possible for people who've gotten the virus to contract it again, the study notes. That fact has been proven over the past year as people who've recovered from COVID-19 have tested positive for it again months later. Researchers also found those who were seemingly immune to the virus may still carry it around and transmit it to other people, showing why it's still important to wear a mask and take other precautions regardless of past infections or vaccination.

The study will keep monitoring the workers for a whole year to determine just how long the antibody protections last. The Week Staff

Any way the wind blows
Lindsey Graham is reportedly back in Trump's 'good graces' after breaking things off last week

8:26 a.m.

A week ago, as the Senate returned to work after what's looking more and more like a planned assault on the Capitol and Congress by supporters of President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he was done with Trump. "Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey," he said. "I hate it to end the way. Oh my God, I hate it." After Wednesday's siege, "all I can say is count me out, enough is enough," Graham added, and it's time to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory and stop the madness.

But it turns out, it didn't end that way. On Tuesday, a few days after being harassed by Trump supporters upset he acknowledged Biden's win, Graham accompanied the president down to Alamo, Texas, on Air Force One. Now he's "one of Trump's few confidants" left, The Washington Post reported Wednesday night. Graham "broke with the president last week over attempts to overturn the election only to be welcomed back in the president's good graces a couple of days later," and now he's leading the lobbying effort to convince his fellow GOP senators not to convict Trump in his impeachment trial.

When news broke that the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), would vote too impeach Trump, Graham recounted to the Post, "I just told him, 'Listen, Mr. President, there are some people out there who were upset before and are upset now, but I assure you, most Republicans believe impeachment is bad for the country and not necessary and it would do damage to the institution of the presidency itself."

"The reality is that the GOP base is still firmly behind Trump," says Politico's Andrew Desiderio, but if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "votes to convict — which is now more of a possibility than it was before today — then I think it’s nearly certain that 17+ Republicans will vote to convict," which would be enough. Peter Weber

a president is inaugurated
Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez set to perform at Biden's inauguration

8:10 a.m.
Lady Gaga
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are headed to the inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee announced Thursday that Gaga will perform the national anthem at his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, and Lopez is scheduled for a musical performance as well.

Gaga previously backed Biden during the 2020 presidential election and performed at a campaign rally for the Democratic candidate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The two previously teamed up as part of a campaign against sexual assault, Variety notes. In a 2017 PSA, Biden described Gaga as "a great friend" and a "fierce advocate." Lopez, alongside Alex Rodriguez, also endorsed Biden in 2020.

Additionally, the committee said Thursday the inauguration will feature an invocation from former Georgetown University president Father Leo J. O'Donovan and a poetry reading from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, while firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the pledge of allegiance and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman will deliver a benediction, according to ABC News.

Biden's inauguration has been scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials have urged Americans to stay home to watch it amid rising coronavirus cases and security concerns after last week's attack on the Capitol building. Following Biden's swearing-in during the day, a primetime inauguration TV special hosted by Tom Hanks is also planned for the evening. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Johnson & Johnson trials show single-shot COVID-19 vaccine effective

8:08 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson logo
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine proved safe and provoked an immune response in young and elderly volunteers alike, according to trial results published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Most trial participants got just one shot of a high or low vaccine dose, or a placebo, although some people aged 18 to 55 got two doses. Most of the volunteers who got the vaccine produced the neutralizing antibodies, which defend cells from the virus, after 28 days. Researchers reported some side effects, including fever, fatigue, headache, and pain at the injection site. Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at J&J, said the data gave the company "confidence" the vaccine will prove highly effective. Results from the larger phase-three trial are expected later this month. Harold Maass

Law And Order
'Camp Auschwitz' rioter, several police officers arrested, charged in Capitol siege

7:25 a.m.

Federal authorities announced charges Wednesday for several people who allegedly participated in last weeks siege of the U.S. Capitol. Among those charged was Robert Keith Packer, 56, of Newport News, Virginia, identified as the man wearing a neo-Nazi "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt at the riot, and several police officers.

Packer was released on his own recognizance Wednesday afternoon and ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports. Officers Thomas Robertson, 47, and Jacob Fracker, 29, of Virginia's Rocky Mount Police Department were arrested, charged, and put on administrative leave. In a since-deleted Facebook post, Robertson reportedly wrote that "CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government," adding, "The right IN ONE DAY took the f---ing U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

At least 28 active duty law enforcement officers from 12 states have been identified as having participated in the Capitol occupation, according to a tally by The Appeal. Many of those officers have been suspended, including Philadelphia Police detective Jennifer Gugger, an apparent QAnon believer who until last week served in the department's Recruit Background Investigations Unit.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday that one of his officers, identified as 18-year veteran Tam Dinh Pham, was on administrative leave after having "penetrated" the Capitol last week, adding, "I can tell you that there's a high probability that this individual will be charged with federal charges, and rightfully so."

The Justice Department so far charged more than 70 people, identified more than 100 others, and plans to prosecute many of the people who stormed the Capitol in "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy." The FBI is warning about high threats of violence in D.C. and state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Other people charged so far include Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller, filmed in the Capitol wearing his Team USA jacket, and Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., arrested last week with two firearms and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including 320 rounds of "armor piercing" bullets. Meredith arrived late to the Capitol siege but texted a friend he planned to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, prosecutors say. Peter Weber

2020 Census
After whistleblower complaints, Census Bureau drops last-ditch effort to strip out non-citizens

6:05 a.m.
Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a memo Wednesday that he is indefinitely halting a Trump administration effort to gather the citizenship status of everyone in the U.S., telling workers struggling to comply with a Friday deadline to "'stand down' and discontinue their data reviews."

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department's inspector general's office had reported that bureau workers were under significant pressure from two Trump political appointees, Nathaniel Cogley and Benjamin Overholt, to produce data on who is in the U.S. illegally. Any such data would be incomplete, misused, and detrimental to the Census Bureau's reputation, the inspector general said.

Dillingham's decision effectively ends, again, President Trump's unprecedented two-year effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census. A Trump administration lawyer said Monday that the apportionment data won't be processed until at least early March, weeks after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The census numbers are used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is divided up. A prominent Republican operative had advocated stripping out non-citizens to help Republicans and white Americans.

"President Trump tried and failed throughout his entire presidency to weaponize the census for his attacks on immigrant communities," said Dale Ho, director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project. "It appears he has failed yet again." Before Dillingham released his memo Wednesday, a coalition of civil rights groups had called on him to resign. His five-year term is not up until the end of 2021. Peter Weber

Send in the lawyers
2 lawyers, Stephen Miller apparently wrote Trump's post-impeachment 'peace in our country' speech

4:58 a.m.

After President Trump was impeached for a second time, the White House posted a video Wednesday evening of the president "unequivocally" condemning the "violence and vandalism" at the U.S. Capitol last week and urging his supporters to "ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Advisers say the video was partly the result of Trump's "realization of the catastrophic fallout from the deadly siege," The New York Times reports, and "the aides most involved in the language of the video" were White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, deputy counsel Pat Philbin, and Stephen Miller, Trump's main speechwriter.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, aide Dan Scavino, and Vice President Mike Pence "persuaded Trump to film the video, telling him it could boost support among weak Republicans," The Washington Post reports. "Even after it was recorded and posted," the Times adds, "Trump still had to be reassured."

Unlike Trump's last impeachment, the White House mounted no discernible effort to defend Trump on Wednesday, and it has no apparent strategy for his Senate trial. Rudy Giuliani is "still expected to play a role in Trump's impeachment defense but has been left out of most conversations thus far," CNN reports, adding that "aides were not clear" if Trump is serious about not paying Giuliani for his work trying to overturn the election, "given he's lashing out at nearly everyone after the day's events."

But "Cipollone, who was central to the president's defense in his first impeachment a year ago, told other staffers to make sure word got out that he was not involved in defending Trump this time," the Post reports, citing one aide. Trump's isolation "is the logical conclusion of someone who will only accept people in his inner orbit if they are willing to completely set themselves on fire on his behalf, and you've just reached a point to where everyone is burned out," a senior administration official told the Post.. "Everyone is thinking, 'I'll set myself on fire for the president of the United States for this, for this, and for this — but I'm not doing it for that.'"

Maybe that "I would do anything for Trump — but I won't do that" sentiment explains why Ivanka Trump tagged Meat Loaf in a recent selfie of herself and her father. Peter Weber

