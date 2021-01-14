R.I.P.
Edit

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy dies at 81

10:28 a.m.
Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Magician Siegfried Fischbacher of the duo Siegfried & Roy has died at 81.

Fischbacher died Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer, his publicist confirmed to The Washington Post. His death comes after Roy Horn, the other half of the duo, died last May from COVID-19.

After beginning their magic act in the 1950s and taking it to Las Vegas in 1967, Siegfried & Roy performed together for more than four decades until 2003, when Horn was attacked by a white tiger during a performance. According to the Post, their career consisted of more than 30,000 performances, and they were among the highest-paid Las Vegas entertainers. The Associated Press also notes they "gained international recognition for helping to save rare white tigers and white lions from extinction," and "their $10 million compound was home to dozens of rare animals over the years."

"Throughout the history of Las Vegas, no artists have meant more to the development of Las Vegas' global reputation as the entertainment capital of the world than Siegfried and Roy," MGM Mirage chair Terry Lanni said in 2003, per AP.

After Horn's death last May, Fischbacher paid tribute, saying the "world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

biden inauguration
Edit

Entire National Mall will reportedly close for Inauguration Day

10:55 a.m.
The Capitol behind fences.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The entire National Mall will be closed for Inauguration Day, The Washington Post and NBC News report.

The Mall is usually where tens of thousands of Inauguration Day viewers gather to watch the next president be sworn in. But amid the coronavirus and ongoing safety threats in Washington, D.C., only the media and security will be allowed in the area, two people familiar with the matter tell the Post.

President-elect Joe Biden had already moved to limit the audience for his swearing in from the traditional west side of the Capitol, encouraging supporters to stay home and watch the star-studded event virtually instead. But after President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol last week, and amid at least one threat of violence against the inauguration, officials will totally shut down the area. "That means no one will be able to get into the Mall," one of the officials told the Post. "I would think about it as if you are going to watch, you are not going to be able to see anything. You would maybe be able to see the top of the Capitol."

The report comes after the National Park Service suspended tours of the Washington Monument from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24. "Groups involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021," NPS said in statement. The NPS also said at the time it could shut down more of the Mall area ahead of the inauguration.

Airbnb meanwhile canceled all reservations in the D.C. area ahead of the inauguration, and the D.C. Metro will shut down rail stops in the area. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

Getting coronavirus may prevent against reinfection for months, preliminary study finds

9:52 a.m.
People walk around London in masks
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Contracting COVID-19 is nearly as effective at preventing reinfection as the two top coronavirus vaccines — but there are a few catches.

A study by Public Health England, which has yet to be peer reviewed, tested 21,000 health-care workers across the U.K. and found 6,614 of them had antibodies against COVID-19, indicating they'd contracted the virus in the past. But of those who'd been infected, 44 had possibly gotten the virus again despite their antibodies, indicating an 83 percent chance of protection against reinfection over five months, CNN reports.

As Forbes notes, 83 percent isn't far off from the 95 percent effectiveness provided by Moderna's vaccine, or the 94 percent from Pfizer's. Still, that percentage means it's very possible for people who've gotten the virus to contract it again, the study notes. That fact has been proven over the past year as people who've recovered from COVID-19 have tested positive for it again months later. Researchers also found those who were seemingly immune to the virus may still carry it around and transmit it to other people, showing why it's still important to wear a mask and take other precautions regardless of past infections or vaccination.

The study will keep monitoring the workers for a year to determine just how long the antibody protections last. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

New jobless claims climb to 965,000, the most since August

9:27 a.m.
Unemployment applications
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has climbed to the highest level in about five months.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 965,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, a big jump of 181,000 claims from the revised level of the week before. This was the highest number of new jobless claims since the week of Aug. 22, and the number came in significantly worse than the 800,000 claims economists were expecting, CNBC reports.

The high total comes as the U.S. continues to experience a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Last week, the latest U.S. jobs report showed the economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, the first monthly loss since April.

"The race between vaccine distribution and mounting labor market damage continues," Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel told NBC News. "Even once vaccine distribution starts making a real dent in case numbers, it will still be a long road to a full economic recovery. Spring weather conditions will hopefully be a boost, allowing businesses and restaurants to again operate outdoors more easily." Brendan Morrow

Any way the wind blows
Edit

Lindsey Graham is reportedly back in Trump's 'good graces' after breaking things off last week

8:26 a.m.

A week ago, as the Senate returned to work after what's looking more and more like a planned assault on the Capitol and Congress by supporters of President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he was done with Trump. "Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey," he said. "I hate it to end the way. Oh my God, I hate it." After Wednesday's siege, "all I can say is count me out, enough is enough," Graham added, and it's time to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory and stop the madness.

But it turns out, it didn't end that way. On Tuesday, a few days after being harassed by Trump supporters upset he acknowledged Biden's win, Graham accompanied the president down to Alamo, Texas, on Air Force One. Now he's "one of Trump's few confidants" left, The Washington Post reported Wednesday night. Graham "broke with the president last week over attempts to overturn the election only to be welcomed back in the president's good graces a couple of days later," and now he's leading the lobbying effort to convince his fellow GOP senators not to convict Trump in his impeachment trial.

When news broke that the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), would vote too impeach Trump, Graham recounted to the Post, "I just told him, 'Listen, Mr. President, there are some people out there who were upset before and are upset now, but I assure you, most Republicans believe impeachment is bad for the country and not necessary and it would do damage to the institution of the presidency itself."

"The reality is that the GOP base is still firmly behind Trump," says Politico's Andrew Desiderio, but if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "votes to convict — which is now more of a possibility than it was before today — then I think it’s nearly certain that 17+ Republicans will vote to convict," which would be enough. Peter Weber

a president is inaugurated
Edit

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez set to perform at Biden's inauguration

8:10 a.m.
Lady Gaga
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are headed to the inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee announced Thursday that Gaga will perform the national anthem at his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, and Lopez is scheduled for a musical performance as well.

Gaga previously backed Biden during the 2020 presidential election and performed at a campaign rally for the Democratic candidate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The two previously teamed up as part of a campaign against sexual assault, Variety notes. In a 2017 PSA, Biden described Gaga as "a great friend" and a "fierce advocate." Lopez, alongside Alex Rodriguez, also endorsed Biden in 2020.

Additionally, the committee said Thursday the inauguration will feature an invocation from former Georgetown University president Father Leo J. O'Donovan and a poetry reading from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, while firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the pledge of allegiance and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman will deliver a benediction, according to ABC News.

Biden's inauguration has been scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials have urged Americans to stay home to watch it amid rising coronavirus cases and security concerns after last week's attack on the Capitol building. Following Biden's swearing-in during the day, a primetime inauguration TV special hosted by Tom Hanks is also planned for the evening. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Johnson & Johnson trials show single-shot COVID-19 vaccine effective

8:08 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson logo
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine proved safe and provoked an immune response in young and elderly volunteers alike, according to trial results published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Most trial participants got just one shot of a high or low vaccine dose, or a placebo, although some people aged 18 to 55 got two doses. Most of the volunteers who got the vaccine produced the neutralizing antibodies, which defend cells from the virus, after 28 days. Researchers reported some side effects, including fever, fatigue, headache, and pain at the injection site. Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at J&J, said the data gave the company "confidence" the vaccine will prove highly effective. Results from the larger phase-three trial are expected later this month. Harold Maass

Law And Order
Edit

'Camp Auschwitz' rioter, several police officers arrested, charged in Capitol siege

7:25 a.m.

Federal authorities announced charges Wednesday for several people who allegedly participated in last weeks siege of the U.S. Capitol. Among those charged was Robert Keith Packer, 56, of Newport News, Virginia, identified as the man wearing a neo-Nazi "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt at the riot, and several police officers.

Packer was released on his own recognizance Wednesday afternoon and ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports. Officers Thomas Robertson, 47, and Jacob Fracker, 29, of Virginia's Rocky Mount Police Department were arrested, charged, and put on administrative leave. In a since-deleted Facebook post, Robertson reportedly wrote that "CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government," adding, "The right IN ONE DAY took the f---ing U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

At least 28 active duty law enforcement officers from 12 states have been identified as having participated in the Capitol occupation, according to a tally by The Appeal. Many of those officers have been suspended, including Philadelphia Police detective Jennifer Gugger, an apparent QAnon believer who until last week served in the department's Recruit Background Investigations Unit.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday that one of his officers, identified as 18-year veteran Tam Dinh Pham, was on administrative leave after having "penetrated" the Capitol last week, adding, "I can tell you that there's a high probability that this individual will be charged with federal charges, and rightfully so."

The Justice Department so far charged more than 70 people, identified more than 100 others, and plans to prosecute many of the people who stormed the Capitol in "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy." The FBI is warning about high threats of violence in D.C. and state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Other people charged so far include Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller, filmed in the Capitol wearing his Team USA jacket, and Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., arrested last week with two firearms and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including 320 rounds of "armor piercing" bullets. Meredith arrived late to the Capitol siege but texted a friend he planned to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, prosecutors say. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.