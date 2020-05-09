Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies of coronavirus at 75

Roy Horn, one-half of the duo Siegfried & Roy, died Friday of complications from the coronavirus at a Las Vegas hospital, his publicist said. He was 75.

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher, both natives of Germany, began their well-known animal and magic act in Europe in 1957 before becoming prolific performers in Las Vegas for many years.

From 1990 onward, they're believed to have performed 5,000 shows at the Mirage casino for around 10 million fans, eventually inking a lifetime contract with the venue in 2001. The illusionists' production ended in 2003 after Horn was attacked on stage by a white tiger, causing severe injuries. He was eventually able to walk again, allowing the pair to reunite for a comeback charity performance in 2009, which included the same tiger.

Off the stage, Siegfried and Roy gained recognition for their efforts to save white tigers and white lions from extinction.

In reaction to Horn's death, Fischbacher said the "world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend." Read more at CNN and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell