10 things you need to know today: January 19, 2021

Melania Trump farewell message: 'Violence is never the answer'

First lady Melania Trump on Monday released a farewell message as President Trump's term draws to a close. She urged Americans to refrain from violence in the spirit of her "Be Best" initiative, which called for trying to reduce cyberbullying and promote the wellbeing of American children. "Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified," the first lady said. "Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives." First ladies usually invite their counterparts in the incoming administration for tea, but Melania Trump appears to be breaking with that tradition. Michelle Obama welcomed Melania Trump to the White House for tea and a tour days after the November 2016 election. [The Washington Post]