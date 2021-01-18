Biden reportedly plans on canceling Keystone XL pipeline permit

Following his inauguration on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden plans on rescinding the cross-border permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, three people familiar with the matter told Politico.

"President-elect Biden is showing courage and empathy to the farmers, ranchers, and tribal nations who have dealt with an ongoing threat that disrupted their lives for over a decade," Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, told Politico.

The 1,200-mile pipeline was first proposed by TC Energy in 2008, an $8 billion project. The plan was to deliver crude from western Canada to the Midwest. In 2015, the Obama administration denied a cross-border permit for the pipeline, citing climate change concerns, but one of President Trump's first actions was to sign executive actions to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Environmental groups have argued that the pipeline is a threat to wildlife and clean water, and will also increase greenhouse gas emissions. In a statement, Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman told Politico her government "continues to support the Keystone XL project. Keystone XL fits within Canada's climate plan. It will also contribute to U.S. energy security and economic competitiveness." Catherine Garcia