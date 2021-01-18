biden inauguration
Far-right extremists have reportedly discussed posing as National Guard members in D.C.

11:29 p.m.
Members of the National Guard in the Capitol.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI on Monday shared with law enforcement agencies an intelligence report warning that far-right extremists have talked about going to D.C. for the inauguration and posing as National Guard members, The Washington Post reports.

The Post obtained a copy of the document, which said "lone wolves" and QAnon followers — including some who participated in the mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month — have indicated they intend on traveling to Washington for the inauguration. The report also said people have been observed downloading and distributing maps of sensitive locations in D.C.

The briefing did not include any specific plots, the Post reports, and noted that "numerous" extremist groups and militias have publicly stated they don't want to see any violence targeting the transition of power. At the request of the FBI, the Post did not share all of the details inside the intelligence report, in order to protect intelligence-gathering methods and avoid publicizing security vulnerabilities.

The Secret Service coordinates all security for the inauguration, while the FBI gathers intelligence on threats made against the event. Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said agents are monitoring an "extensive amount of concerning online chatter" and it can be difficult to "distinguish what's aspirational versus what's intentional." Catherine Garcia

Dominion threatens to sue MyPillow CEO over baseless claims of voter fraud

10:08 p.m.
Mike Lindell.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has received a letter from Dominion Voting Systems, warning him that litigation is "imminent" due to his false claims that the company's machines were rigged to change the outcome of the election.

Lindell, an enthusiastic supporter of President Trump, has been spreading baseless claims of widespread voter fraud for months. In the letter, Dominion's lawyers told Lindell, "You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign. Litigation regarding these issues is imminent."

Lindell told The New York Times he would "welcome" Dominion to "sue me because I have all the evidence against them. They sent this letter a couple of weeks ago. They're lying, they're nervous because I have all the evidence on them." Lindell did not say why, if he has such evidence, he has kept it to himself this entire time, holding onto it as judge after judge rejected lawsuits filed in an attempt to overturn the election in Trump's favor. Catherine Garcia

Biden reportedly plans on canceling Keystone XL pipeline permit

9:23 p.m.
Protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

Following his inauguration on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden plans on rescinding the cross-border permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, three people familiar with the matter told Politico.

"President-elect Biden is showing courage and empathy to the farmers, ranchers, and tribal nations who have dealt with an ongoing threat that disrupted their lives for over a decade," Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, told Politico.

The 1,200-mile pipeline was first proposed by TC Energy in 2008, an $8 billion project. The plan was to deliver crude from western Canada to the Midwest. In 2015, the Obama administration denied a cross-border permit for the pipeline, citing climate change concerns, but one of President Trump's first actions was to sign executive actions to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Environmental groups have argued that the pipeline is a threat to wildlife and clean water, and will also increase greenhouse gas emissions. In a statement, Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman told Politico her government "continues to support the Keystone XL project. Keystone XL fits within Canada's climate plan. It will also contribute to U.S. energy security and economic competitiveness." Catherine Garcia

Report: On 1st day in office, Biden to propose overhaul of immigration laws

8:18 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

On his first day in office, President-elect Joe Biden will propose a sweeping overhaul of the country's immigration laws, while also addressing the reasons why people migrate, The Washington Post reports.

Biden's legislative proposal will include an eight-year pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants; the expansion of refugee admissions; and a security plan that deploys technology to the border, at and between ports of entry.

To qualify for the pathway to citizenship, a person must have been in the United States as of Jan. 1, several transition officials told the Post. Eligible immigrants will be placed in a temporary status for five years, and after meeting requirements like passing a background check, they will receive a green card. They will be able to apply for citizenship three years later. Undocumented immigrants who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and temporary protected status programs would be able to immediately apply for a green card.

Whether its due to economic insecurity or safety concerns, "ultimately, you cannot solve problems of migration unless you attack the root causes of what causes that migration," one transition official said, adding that Biden "knows that in particular is the case in Central America." Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

Census Bureau director to resign following criticism over data

7:22 p.m.
Steven Dillingham.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced on Monday that he will resign on Wednesday, the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Dillingham's term was set to expire at the end of 2021, but last week, a watchdog agency said it found that Dillingham pressured employees to use state and federal administrative records to determine how many undocumented immigrants are in the United States. He wanted a report on the information filed by Jan. 15; a whistleblower told the Office of Inspector General this was "statistically indefensible" and could be "misinterpreted, misused, or otherwise tarnish the Bureau's reputation."

Several Democratic lawmakers and civil rights leaders called on Dillingham to resign. In a statement, Dillingham said he had thought about retiring earlier, but was encouraged to stay. "Let me make it clear that under other circumstances I would be honored to serve President-elect Biden just as I served the past five presidents," he added. A Census Bureau spokesman said Ron Jarmin, the current chief operating officer, will assume the director's duties. Catherine Garcia

Giuliani claims he can't defend Trump in his 2nd impeachment trial because he's a 'witness'

10:33 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani has been hard at work crafting the defense for President Trump's upcoming Senate impeachment trial. But on Sunday, he told ABC News that he could no longer represent Trump in the trial because of his own involvement in said trial.

The House last week impeached Trump for a second time, charging him for "incitement of insurrection" after his supporters launched a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Before the riot, Trump gave a rally speech in which he repeated unfounded claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election, called the election outcome an "assault on our democracy," and urged supporters to "walk down to the Capitol." Giuliani spoke before Trump took the stage, and called for "trial by combat" against the Democrats.

Before abandoning the case, Giuliani told ABC News that his plan was to essentially argue that the president's voter fraud claims were true, prompting some eyebrow raising from Republican strategist Karl Rove:

It's not clear who will represent Trump in the trial now, as "many of the lawyers involved in the president's first impeachment, including White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputies and outside lawyers Jay Sekulow and Jane and Marty Raskin, do not plan to return for the second trial," ABC reports. Giuliani was one of Trump's last remaining "steadfast defenders," The Washington Post says, but Trump recently refused to pay Giuliani's $20,000-per-day legal fees. Jessica Hullinger

An 'influential' Palm Beach eye doctor is reportedly on Trump's clemency list

9:36 a.m.
Trump in Maryland
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump plans to spend his final days in office issuing about 100 pardons and commutations, according to CNN. It's not clear yet who will get a pardon, but "the expectation among allies is that Trump will issue pardons that he could benefit from post presidency," CNN reports. The final list apparently includes "white collar criminals, high-profile rappers, and others but — as of now — is not expected to include Trump himself."

One name expected to be on Trump's clemency list is Dr. Salomon Melgen, an eye doctor in Palm Beach, Florida, sentenced to 17 years in prison for health-care fraud. CNN reports some Trump allies were surprised to see Melgen's name on the list, but notes that "Melgen is seen as a wealthy and influential figure in south Florida," where Trump apparently plans to live after leaving Washington.

"Everything is a transaction," one source told CNN. "He likes pardons because it is unilateral. And he likes doing favors for people he thinks will owe him."

About 14,000 people have filed petitions for clemency from Trump, according to The Washington Post, and he has been "besieged" by lawyers from wealthy clients who are seeking a clean slate, as well as advocates for criminal justice reform who say their clients were wrongfully convicted.

Trump has granted clemency to 94 people throughout his presidency, most of whom were "friends and political allies," including his former campaign chair Paul Manafort, his confidant Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Jessica Hullinger

Americans honor MLK with events altered due to pandemic

9:08 a.m.
The MLK Memorial
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Communities around the nation are holding scaled down events to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Marches, parades, and other events that normally draw crowds honoring the slain civil rights leader were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Black Americans particularly hard. The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, normally hosts up to 12,000 visitors on the day, offering activities for families, but this year it is marking the holiday online.

The altered celebrations follow months of Black Lives Matter civil rights protests after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 by a mob of Trump supporters that included white nationalists.

The New York Times has a nice list of ways to celebrate the national holiday safely here. Harold Maass

