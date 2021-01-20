10 things you need to know today: January 20, 2021

McConnell says Trump 'provoked' insurrectionist mob

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that President Trump "provoked" the mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. "The mob was fed lies," McConnell said. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on." The House has impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" in connection with the riot, which left a Capitol Police officer and four others dead. McConnell, who soon will become minority leader as Democrats take control of the Senate, said he had "not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate." [Politico, Axios]