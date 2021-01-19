Biden honors coronavirus victims during somber ceremony

President-elect Joe Biden spent the night before his inauguration honoring the more than 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.
During a Tuesday ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial, Biden said in order for the country to "heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation. That's why we're here today."
The memorial's Reflecting Pool was surrounded by 400 lights, representing the victims of the pandemic. Other landmarks across the United States were also lit up to pay tribute to the dead, including the Space Needle in Seattle and Empire State Building in New York City.
Biden was joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Harris also spoke, saying that for months, Americans have "grieved by ourselves. Tonight, we grieve and begin healing together. Though we may be physically separated, we, the American people, are united in spirit and my abiding hope, my abiding prayer, is that we emerge from this ordeal with a new wisdom: to cherish simple moments, to imagine new possibilities, and to open our hearts just a little bit more to one another." Catherine Garcia
Just because he's leaving the White House, that doesn't mean President Trump is ready to put politics behind him.
In recent days, Trump has talked with aides and friends about starting a new political party, called the "Patriot Party," people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Trump wants to still exert influence over politics, they said, and thinks this is one way of making sure that happens.
Trump does have a loyal base, but it's almost guaranteed Republican officials would oppose the Patriot Party, due to fears it would attract too many GOP voters. Catherine Garcia
Twelve National Guard members have been removed from inauguration duties and sent home, following screenings to see if any of the troops were involved in extremist activity, Defense Department officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Two of the troops made threatening comments about politicians via text and on social media, Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters. He would not reveal the exact threats, only saying they were "inappropriate." The other 10 National Guard members were removed due to domestic abuse, criminal investigations, and outstanding complaints, The New York Times reports.
In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, officials have been looking to root out any troops with anti-government or white supremacist sympathies, and the FBI helped the military vet the more than 25,000 National Guard members being deployed to D.C amid the inaugural festivities. "At this point, we don't have the time to rundown every single piece of information," Hokanson said. "But there's enough information for us to determine to remove them from the Capitol."
Hokanson and other officials stressed that most of the National Guard troops are dedicated to protecting the United States, with Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) saying in a statement they "put their lives on hold to answer the call to service. They will defend the U.S. Capitol with their lives, and I trust them implicitly with mine." Catherine Garcia
Don Sutton, the Hall of Fame pitcher who racked up 324 wins over a 23-year career, died Monday night, his son announced Tuesday. He was 75. The cause of death isn't clear, but Sutton's son said his father "passed away in his sleep."
Sutton was a prolific hurler, who took the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, and the then-California Angels between 1966 and 1988. His best years came in the first half of his career with the Dodgers — including five straight seasons in which he finished in the top five of Cy Young Voting — but he remained a workhorse as he got older, routinely throwing more than 200 innings per year.
All told, Sutton finished 324-256 with a career 3.26 ERA and 3,574 strikeouts, a statline that landed him in Cooperstown. Tim O'Donnell
Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to lead the State Department, appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday and appears to have passed with flying colors. As it turns out, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) may have been his biggest fan.
Graham, who called Blinken an "outstanding choice" and gave him an elbow bump during a break, asked a series of questions, many of which resulted in answers the senator found quite agreeable. For example, Blinkin doesn't "trust" the Taliban to police al Qaeda and the Islamic State in Afghanistan after a U.S. exit. He also considers Iran the world's worst sponsor of terrorism and said he concurs with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assessment that China is committing genocide against the Uighurs and other religious and ethnic minorities. That last point reportedly left Graham "positively gushing."
If the friendly exchange was any indication, Blinken won't have much trouble getting confirmed, but the bipartisanship on display did have receive from sharp criticism from supporters of non-interventionist policy. Tim O'Donnell
COVID-19 was just a blip in President Trump's time in office — if you take his farewell address at its word.
Trump released a 20-minute prerecorded farewell address on Tuesday, the day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. In it, he painted an overwhelmingly positive picture of prosperity and unity, even as he leaves office amid one of the worst economic crises in U.S. history.
After thanking his family and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump went out of his way to deem Americans an overwhelmingly "peace loving" people, despite any "disagreements." "All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol," Trump added as he approaches a Senate impeachment trial over his role in inciting this month's riot. "Now more than ever we must unify around our shared values," he continued.
Trump then went on to credit his supporters for "building the greatest political movement in our nation's history," as well as his team for creating "the greatest economy in the history of the world." The Tax Cuts & Jobs Act passed back in 2017, his withdrawal from the Paris Climate agreement, and a new trade deal with China were among Trump's noted economic achievements — that is, until America was "hit with the China virus," Trump said, using his racist preferred name for COVID-19.
But from there, coronavirus faded from Trump's speech. He again pivoted to a rose-tinted list of accomplishments that allegedly ensured every American was "entitled to equal treatment, equal dignity, and equal rights" — including some that didn't even happen. And in the end, Trump never said the name of the people who'd replace him Wednesday, instead saying he would "pray for the success" of the "new administration" and wish it "luck." Kathryn Krawczyk
The streaming company on Tuesday said it added 8.5 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2020, taking it beyond 200 million subscribers, Variety reports. Netflix now has 203.7 million subscribers globally, and it beat its forecast that it would add six million subscribers in the last quarter of the year.
This came after Netflix added fewer subscribers than expected in the third quarter of 2020 with 2.2 million, as Axios reported. But the company had previously beat subscriber forecasts as COVID-19 lockdowns prompted consumers to flock to streaming, and it said Tuesday it added over 36 million subscribers in 2020. As Variety notes, this was the company's biggest annual subscriber gain ever, more than the 28.6 million it added in 2018. Netflix previously passed 100 million paid subscribers in 2017, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Netflix reaching the 200 million subscriber milestone also comes after the company recently touted its 2021 film slate, announcing that, amid uncertainty about the future of the theatrical business during the pandemic, it will release at least one new movie to streaming every week this year. Brendan Morrow
President Trump has been having trouble getting people to attend his official send-off Wednesday morning when he'll depart from Maryland's Joint Base Andrews and begin his post-presidency life. Numerous current and former White House officials are reportedly planning to bail, and it looks like Vice President Mike Pence will join them.
Reports that surfaced earlier Tuesday suggested Pence wouldn't be able to fit Trump's farewell into his Wednesday schedule, given that he's set to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration (a White House official reportedly said it would be a logistical challenge to do both). Pence's office then released his official schedule for Wednesday, and the send-off was indeed not included.
It very well may be that Pence just doesn't have time for both events, but the Jan. 6 Capitol siege does appear to have created a lingering rift between the two. In a Twitter post, Pence bid so long to the American people, but did not mention or include any pictures of Trump. Tim O'Donnell
